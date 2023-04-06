SEBRING – The roar of the engines filtered through the air in downtown Sebring on Saturday morning as 100 Corvettes paraded to the Circle where they were greeted by hundreds of local children and families.
It was not a car race, but instead drivers from the Tampa Bay Posse Corvettes who came to Sebring to show their support for Child Abuse Prevention Month by participating in the Pinwheelz For Kidz Festival on April 1. This first-time event was organized by the Champion for Children Foundation and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Tampa Bay Posse Corvettes went the extra miles to come support our county,” said Shirley Johnson, coordinator of the event and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Reintegration Specialist.
The Tampa Bay Posse Corvettes started their descent onto the City of Sebring by revving up their engines on Main Street in Avon Park and headed down the Sebring Parkway to downtown Sebring. Before their arrival, people lined the street along Ridgewood Drive and around the Circle to check out the mass amount of sporty cars. The Aktion Club of Highlands County and the Avon Park High School Key Club, decked out in blue clothing and pom poms, stood along Ridgewood Drive to wave and welcome the drivers to town. Blue is the color affiliated with both Child Abuse Prevention Month and Autism Awareness Month.
“The side cheering teams from Aktion Club of Highlands County and Avon Park High School Key Club put a smile on every driver’s face,” Johnson said. “It was a family-friendly festival to bring awareness about child abuse, neglect and autism.”
As the drivers parked their Corvettes around the Circle, the public walked around to view each of the vehicles. Several organizations set up activity booths for kids to play games, win prizes, and have fun. Barefoot Ministry inside First Sebring Church provided music and even songs for the kids to dance as well as some trivia contests led by Pastor Brett Emanuel. There was face painting, free pinwheels and bubbles. Food items such as snow cones, cookies, hot dogs, popcorn and drinks were handed out free to everyone.
Characters decked in blue such as the Cookie Monster, the Genie from Aladdin and Batman made special appearances with the kids along with the Easter Bunny. Aktion Club members portrayed those characters while Hope Haven Transitional Housing provided the bunny.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman welcomed the crowd and Sebring Mayor John Shoop led everyone in prayer. A special guest speaker Illeona Miller, 17, of Sebring spoke about how “every child should have a safe and happy childhood.” She focused on the need to prevent child abuse by saying, “no child should have to hurt.”
The rest of the day was all about the children and they came from all over the county and even some came from out of town. Xander Harper, 8, of Brandenton, was sitting on a blanket under the shade with his family. His mom said they came into town to visit family and heard about the event.
An event of this size takes many people to organize. Johnson said, she owes many thanks to the governing boards, the host City of Sebring, and the citizens for making this successful.
“We had a lot of local helping hands make this event a success,” Johnson said.
Johnson recognized the top sponsors Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc., Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Mark and Becky Cox with Wicks, Brown & Williams & Co., CPAs, LLP, Sebring Rotary Club and the Shirt Shack,
When the day came to a close at 1 p.m., everyone waved goodbye to all the Corvettes as they exited down the same road they traveled into the town. Johnson said that the drivers were very impressed with their welcome from the City of Sebring and they would be back next year.