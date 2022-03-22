SEBRING — It had been three years since the FIA World Endurance Championship had competed at Sebring International Raceway. But WEC returned with a vengeance and was putting on quite the show. But no car or driver is a match for Mother Nature and the race was called with 15 minutes remaining.
That gave the victory to the No. 36 Alpine Elf Team of Andre Negrao, Nicolas Lapierre, Matthieu Vaxiviere, driving their Alpine A480 - Gibson to victory.
The No. 8 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 finished second, with the No. 708 Glickenhaus Racing Hypercar finishing third.
In the LMP2 class, it was the No. 23 United Autosports team of Paul di Resta, Oliver Jarvis, Joshua Pierson that placed first, finishing in front of Team WRT’s Robin Frijns, Sean Gelael and Rene Rast.
Pierson became the youngest driver to ever compete in a WEC race.
The No. 92 Porsche of Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen captured the LMGTE Pro class, with the No. 64 Corvette Racing entry of Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner placing second. The Porsche team had an advantage of over a minute on the Corvette when the red flag came out and any hopes Corvette had of making a late move were dashed when the final red flag came out.
In LMGTE Am, the No. 98 Northwest AMR Aston Martin Vantage AMR turned in a solid performance to take the class victory, with the No. 33 TF Sport Aston Martin placing second and the No. 56 Team Project 1 Porsche winding-up third.