Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 91F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.