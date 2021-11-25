SEBRING — The inaugural Hankook 24H SEBRING had plenty of drama, both on and off the track, along with a little bit of added excitement from Mother Nature on Sunday, Nov. 21, but when 24 hours had elapsed since the start of the race it was the No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 that took the checkered flag at Sebring International Raceway. The team finished 1:44.136 in front of the second-place No. Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3.
The Rutronik Audi led 365 of the 559 laps, but it was a late-race penalty to the Herberth Motorsport Porsche that changed the outcome of the race, as Herberth was leading by a little over two minutes when the team received a two-minute penalty for not respecting the pit exit signal.
The race was red-flagged for a little over an hour Sunday and when the race resumed the Herberth Porsche disregarded the signal at pit out.
The Heart of Racing team and NOLASPORT had a strong battle going in the GT4 class, only to see the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 had gearbox problems Sunday afternoon and was forced out of the race while leading. That opened the door for the NOLASPORT Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and the team took the class victory by a lap over series regulars ST Racing, which was second in the class.
In the 991 class, it was the No. 955 Willi Motorsport by Ebimotors Porsche 911 GT3 Cup that was first in the class and third overall, finishing nine laps in front of the No. 907 RPM Racing Porsche of Tracy Krohn, Niclas Jonsson, Andy Lally and Patrick Huisman.
The No. 710 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo captured the GTX class victory, finishing 40 laps in front of the second-place finishing MRS GT-Racing Porsche.
In the P4 class, the only entry was the No. 82 BMW M Motorsport BMW M4 GT3, which used the race as a test for the new car, which will be used next year. The Turner Motorsport and BimmerWorld Racing teams were involved in the race, only to see BMW plagued by several issues.
“Unfortunately, there were two incidents in the race, which resulted in long repairs,” said BMW Junior Team driver Max Hesse, one of five drivers in the No. 82 car. “Apart from that, the BMW M4 GT3 did very well. Racing here was a valuable experience.”
TCR/TCX CLASS
Qualifying position for a 24-hour race really doesn’t mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things. Still, AC Motorsport had to be a little concerned when the two Autorama Motorsport by Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR entries were 1-2 in Saturday morning’s qualifying session for the 24H SEBRING at Sebring International Raceway.
But when the 24H SEBRING ended early Sunday evening, it was the No. 188 AC Motorsport Audi RS3 LMS DSG that finished a lap in front of the No. 1 Wolf-Power Racing Volkswagen and 12 laps in front of the No. 112 Wolf-Power Volkswagen to capture the TCR class in the inaugural Hankook 24H SEBRING. It was the team’s first victory of the season.
The second-place finish for the No. 1 Volkswagen did clinch the Overall TCE Teams’ title for the third straight year. The team had to overcome several rear suspension problems to claim the second spot on the podium.
The No. 226 Nordschleife Racing Ligier captured the TCX class victory, as the team’s lone competition — the No. 278 CWS Engineering Ginetta — had a brutal race that saw it sent behind the wall for several lengthy repairs and only completed 253 laps, which was not enough to be classified in the race, as the Nordschleife Ligier finished 491 laps when the race ended. To be classified, a team has to complete 60% of the laps as the winning car in the class, which would have been 295.
At the end of the race, there were 18 cars that were classified, although two of them were out of the race at the finish, but did manage to complete 60% of the required laps before retiring, along with five cars which were not classified and the No. 101 Red Camel-Jordans.nl Audi did not start the race.
Sebring will once again be the final stop on the 2022 24H SERIES calendar, with the racing scheduled for Nov. 18-20. The season begins in January at the Dubai Autodrome.
