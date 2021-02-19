SEBRING — Avon Park American Legion Post 69 Commander Doug Deierlein announced that three Sebring High School juniors have been selected by the American Legion to attend Boys State and Girls State this June in Tallahassee. Miguel Arceo, Michael Moore, Aaliyah Kunsak and Javia Wade will participate in a comprehensive one-week leadership course in state and local government. Attendees will also be eligible for American Legion-sponsored scholarships.
The purpose of Girls State is to provide citizenship training for young women completing their junior year in high school within the state of Florida. The program affords young women the opportunity to live together as self-governing citizens; and informs them of the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of American citizenship so they may understand and possibly participate in the functioning of their local or state governments.
Aaliyah and Javia are both JROTC cadets and will attend the program early June on the campus of Florida State.
The Boys State program was developed to offer youth a better perspective of the practical operation of government and to show that the individual is responsible for the character and success of government. At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens. The training is objective, non-partisan and centers on the structure of city, county, and state governments operated by students elected to various offices. Instruction will also be presented on the law and court system, parliamentary procedure, and Florida political History.
Miguel and Michael will also attend on the campus of Florida State University though the program is held late June.
For more information, visit: alafl.org/programs/girls-state/ and www.floridalegion.org/programs-services/boys-state/