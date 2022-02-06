SEBRING – For three shining Sebring Blue Streaks it was signing day on Friday. Quentin Joyner, Eli Bertrand and Emmitt Beck were key players this past season as the Blue Steaks dominated and made it all the way to the State Final Four. The three athletes were surrounded by family, friends, teammates and coaches as they each signed to continue their football career.
“I am always proud of these young men when they come and trust us,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We hope that we can help them socially, academically, athletically and to obtain something like this. It is always great when a player can further their education and continue to play a sport they love. When they take care of their business this is what you want for them.”
Emmitt Beck
Emmitt has signed a scholarship to play for the Highland Community College Scotties in Highland, Kansas. During the signing ceremony, Emmitt admitted this was not his first choice of schools but due to his grades he decided to go with a junior college. The Scotties are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). During his three years on the varsity team as a defensive end and linebacker, Emmitt accumulated 77 solo tackles, 104 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, caused 3 fumbles and recovered 3 fumbles as a Blue Streak.
“I am very excited for today,” said Emmitt Beck. “This means a lot to me and my family. It is a dream come true. I had 30 plus schools looking at me. I decided to go to Highland Community College because I didn’t have the requirements for the school I wanted but I’m excited to play for Highland Community College. I am very nervous about college but I think I am ready. I have never left for this long period of time before.”
No one was prouder of Emmitt than his mother who was radiant as she watched her son sign a scholarship.
“I am super excited and it just gives me bubbles on the inside and joy as a parent,” said Jamie Crumedy, Emmitt’s mother. “Starting out Emmitt’s first 14 years of his life I was a single parent so knowing that it is possible and the push he gave, it was all worth it. Everything is worth it. Emmitt has never given me a problem as a child and I knew that he would be great without a doubt. This scholarship means a lot because my middle son was not able to go to the college of his choice due to financial reasons. This scholarship is really a blessing to us and knowing that he can go to the school of his heart’s desire and accomplish things where my other son had to stay locally to go to school.”
Emmitt’s mother is ready for him take the next step in his life’s journey.
“I am just very proud of Emmitt and thankful to the lord,” Crumedy added. “I am ready for him to leave, I am ready for him to get out and experience what the real world is in his mind. I want him to experience life knowing that he can and will accomplish his goals. I am ready for him to get the experience of being on his own and not being a big mama’s baby so much.”
Coach Scott knows Emmitt has what it takes to succeed.
“Emmitt’s length and athleticism make him special,” said Coach Scott. “That’s why he had a lot of schools after him because that is something you can’t coach. I think if he continues to grow body wise, I think the sky is the limit. He will have to settle in academically and focus academically to succeed in college. He needs to take care of his grades because the football part will take care of itself.”
When it comes to support Emmitt has a lot of people behind him cheering him on.
“My biggest support has been my family but especially my mom,” Emmitt said. “To get ready I’m doing the things I do daily, like working out. I would like to thank God, my mom, Coach Scott, the staff and my teammates. I am thankful to be here today and it ain’t over.”
Eli Bertrand
It has not been the easiest journey for Eli. He has had to overcome multiple obstacles along the way not only on the field but off the field as well. With a few sleepless nights along the way Eli continued to persevere through adversity. Eli is a hard working young man who maintained two jobs, school work and football. He not only maintained, he has excelled on the gridiron. Eli will continue his football career as a Keiser University Seahawk. Keiser is located in Ft. Lauderdale and is apart of the Sun Conference. During his two years as a Blue Streak Eli contributed 56 solo tackles, 83 total tackles, made 3 interceptions, caused 2 fumbles and made 1.5 sacks.
“I am really excited, ready to go play on the next level and dominate at what I do as a strong safety or outside linebacker,” said Eli Bertrand. “I am ready to ball out. I had five or six colleges looking at me but I decided on Keiser because I like their academics and the scholarship money was what I was looking for. I like the perseverance the coaches had for me, they really wanted me to play for them. I am not really nervous because I do have family in the area and I am from there. I am more excited and ready to play. Biggest support has been my brother, my auntie, my coaches and my father.”
Eli’s biggest fan is his Aunt who has raised him since he was a baby.
“I very proud of him and words can not express how I feel,” said Romilia Elmeus, Eli’s aunt. “This has been a long time coming. He is very smart and dedicated. He keeps his grades up, works hard and works two jobs. Growing up without neither parent in his life, he is my nephew who I’ve raised since he was a baby. I am speechless and very happy for him. This scholarship means a lot and he will be the first one in our family to go to college. I am not ready for him to leave but I am excited for him to start his next journey but I’m not ready for him to leave yet.”
Coach Scott knows that Keiser is where Eli belongs.
“Keiser did a great job of recruiting Eli,” explained Coach Scott. “Some schools came in late, kind of confusing him and had him torn but I think he made the right choice. He will have to go put both feet down and work. His drive makes him special. He has a lot of things in his past that are driving him and he is not falling back or feeling sorry for himself, he is pushing forward and allowing it to fuel him. Allowing his past to fuel his path. I am very proud of him. Emotionally I am just happy for him. He is a kid that didn’t think he was going to make it in life, a kid that was homeless at one point but he made it. He will have to stay focused and stay driven.”
Eli is hard at work getting ready for the next level.
“Right now I am doing weightlifting, running, working on my footwork and things like that to get ready,” added Eli. “I would like to thank God, my auntie, my brother, my coaches and all my friends who have helped me through the whole process.”
Quentin Joyner
After years of hard work and dedication it has paid off for Quentin when he signed a scholarship with the Lehigh University Mountain Hawks. Lehigh University is an NCAA Division I team that is a part of the Patriot League and is located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Quentin was a defensive end and defensive tackle for the Blue Streaks. During his three years as a varsity player for Sebring he made 54 solo tackles, 76 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, caused 3 fumbles and made 2 fumble recoveries.
“This is so surreal,” Quentin Joyner said. “I really didn’t think this many people would come out to support me and my friends. It got really emotional and I appreciate everyone for coming out to support us. It has been a journey and I’m hoping everyone stays tuned for what we will do at the next level. I had about ten schools looking at me and it was a very difficult decision but with the help of the Lord and with fasting and praying, I was able to make a decision that was best suited for me.”
Quentin knows the academic opportunity ahead is what is most important and is glad he will be able to play football while getting an education.
“I was able to go on a campus tour and I really enjoyed the brotherhood, how the coaches treated the players and how high the academics are set at that school,” Quentin explained. “I believe it is not all about football and you need something after football ends to set you for life and I believe that school will help me with that. I am definitely nervous about college because I will be in a new environment and making new friends but with the help of the Lord I will be able to achieve anything I want to achieve.”
There have been a lot of people there to cheer on Quentin but none like his mother.
“I am super excited for Quentin but I’m sad because he is leaving and the reality of that is sinking in but I am super excited for him,” said Glinda Pruitt, Quentin’s mother. “He has been given the opportunity to go to a mini Ivy League School with a full paid education which he worked for academically and on the football field. He is a very determined and bright young man, I am super proud of him. This scholarship means a lot to our family, I was the first in our family to go to college and graduate school but being a single mother of three boys and having him go to school for free at a university where it would cost about $75,000 a year, it means a lot. I am very grateful and it is definitely a blessing.”
When it comes to Quentin leaving for college his mother has mixed emotions.
“I am kind of ready for him to leave but not really,” Pruitt added. “Just the thought of him being absent, he is just such a joy, he is the humor in my house so when I have bad days he is the one that will make me laugh and I am going to miss that but with the age of technology it won’t be as bad I think it will be.”
“Quentin’s worth ethic makes him special,” Coach Scott said. “He works really hard and is determined. When he sets his mind on something he is going to get it done. I think that will set him apart up there. He is going to put his academics first and Lehigh is a very high academic school so that will be good for him. He will have to work, he will have the rigors that are a little bit different than most schools and he is going to have to work academically, athletically and will have to take care of that part.”
Quentin is thankful for all those who have supported him through the years and is excited to show them what he can do in the next chapter of his life.
“My biggest supporters have been my mother and Coach Scott,” added Quentin. “My mother and I have been through a lot. She has been consistent with me staying with the plan and I appreciate her for that. I have never left home before so it will take some getting used to but I’m sure I will be able to come for a visit. Right now I am doing weightlifting trying to get bigger and stronger for that next level and I will continue to workout until I get there. I would really like to thank the coaching staff, my teammates, my grandparents, my mother and girlfriend for helping along the way.”
Without a doubt all three will be difficult to replace on the Blue Streaks’ team.
“We have a lot of kids coming back but these three were vital in our success for a long time,” added Coach Scott. “They were starters for a long time but we will keep working.”