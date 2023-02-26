WINTER HAVEN — Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 30 suspects during a two-weeklong investigation that focused on sexual predators who target children and convicted sexual predators and offenders who are required to comply with Florida’s registration laws, including current restrictions in place based on their status.
During the initiative, undercover detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for unlawful sexual activity. Detectives also conducted a review of sexual offender/predator compliance with Florida’s registration laws and specifically focused on convicted sex offenders and sex predators with prior child victims within Polk County.
PCSO was assisted in the effort by the Auburndale Police Department, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Corrections, and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.
In all, detectives arrested 30 suspects, who face a total of 75 felony and two misdemeanor charges which include: traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to a child, sexual battery, burglary, and failure to register as a sex offender.
“We will continue to conduct proactive operations like this to ensure our children are safe,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference Friday afternoon. “Thank you to our detectives and partnering agencies for your hard work to ensure our children are safe from predators who sexually abuse, groom, and corrupt our children. I say it all the time — parents need to be ‘all up in their child’s business’ when it comes to electronic devices that give them access to online gaming, mobile applications, texting, or the internet. Check their devices regularly, and ensure parental controls are enabled to keep predators like these away from your kids.”
During the investigation of those who communicated online to have sex with minors, 10 of the suspects communicated and engaged with, in a sexual manner, who they thought were children online. Two suspects showed up at an undercover location in Polk County at separate times to meet who they thought were children, to sexually batter them. Two of the suspects did not communicate with undercover detectives, but with an actual 14- and 13-year-old whom they traveled to sexually batter. Detectives obtained warrants for six other suspects; one was arrested in Polk County, one was arrested in Indian River County, one was arrested in Hillsborough County, one was arrested in Colorado, and two are still wanted.
Seven of the suspects sent sexually explicit images and/or videos to who they thought were 13-, 14-, or 15-year-old girls, or a 13-year-old boy.
Those who were arrested were:
Jose Armando, 25, of Davenport, was arrested for one count sexual battery, one count traveling to meet a minor for sex, and interference with child custody. He is currently in the Polk County Jail being held on a $21,000 bond.
Zackery Childress, 28, of Lakeland, was arrested for one count sexual battery, one count traveling to meet a minor for sex, once count criminal use of a two-way communication device, two counts burglary of a dwelling, one count of unlawful sex with STD. He is currently in the Polk County Jail being held on a $71,000 bond.
Leo Cintron, 25, of Lakeland was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with one count traveling to meet a minor for sex, one count lewd battery, one count criminal use of a two-way communication device, and one count use of a computer to solicit a child for sex. He was released after paying a $21,000 bond.
Steven Hubbard, 40, of Ocala, was arrested by Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and then transported to the Polk County Jail where he is currently be held with a $3,000 bond.
Richard Kwolek, 55, of Barefoot Bay, was arrested by Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and was released on $6,000 bond.
Thomas McIntyre, 37, of Lakeland, was arrested for one count criminal use of a two-way communication device, 13 counts transmission of harmful material to a minor, one count use of a computer to solicit a child for sex. He is currently in the Polk County Jail and being held with a $19,000 bond.
Justin Sturtevant, 45, of Pueblo West, Colo., was arrested for one count criminal use of a two-way communication device, one count transmission of harmful material to a minor and one count use of a computer to solicit a child for sex. Sturevant was arrested in Colorado and will be transported to Polk County at a later date.
Samuel Zoellner, 26, of St. Petersburg, was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with one count traveling to meet a minor for sex, one count lewd battery, one count criminal use of a two-way communication device, one count use of a computer to solicit a child for sex, three counts transmission of harmful material to a minor, resisting with violence and resisting without violence. He is currently in the Polk County Jail being held with no bond.
Bradley Hines, of Pinellas Park, was arrested for one count criminal use of a two-way communication device and eight counts transmission of harmful material to a minor.
Kenneth Niedt, 59, of Seffner, was arrested for one count criminal use of a two-way communication device, one count transmission of harmful material to a minor.
There are 1,237 sexual offenders and 146 sexual predators registered in Polk County. These offenders and predators are checked every quarter by Polk detectives to ensure they are in compliance with Florida’s sexual offender/predator registration laws. The state requirement is for a check to be completed at least once a year.
During the initiative Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives identified 27 individuals who were not in compliance with their registration responsibilities. Of those, 22 were arrested and eight had prior failure to comply with registration requirement charges. Arrest warrants have been issued for the remaining five violators.
Registered sex offenders/predators who were arrested were:
Kevyn Baker, 24, of Mulberry, was arrested for failure to register a permanent residence and providing false registration information. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $20,000 bond.
Brian Bowne, 48, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. At the time of his arrest, Bowne was out on bond for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently in the Polk County Jail and is being held with no bond.
Rickardo Brown, 28, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. He is currently in the Polk County Jail and has a $1,000 bond.
John Burgess, 47, of Winter Haven, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Damien Clark, 29, of Winter Haven, was arrested for failure to register a new address within 48 hours. He is currently in the Polk County Jail and is being held with no bond.
Dana Chiasson, 59, of Auburndale, was arrested for failure to report a change of residence. He was arrested in Warren County, N.C., and will be transported to Polk County at a later date.
Patricia Colbert, 68, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Russell Crousore 59, of Winter Haven, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where she was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Jim Davari, 72, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to report employment. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $1,000 bond. He started a self-employed business in 2018, Canine Command, where he boards and trains dogs for customers but reported his status as retired.
Wayne Estey, 53, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirement of reporting every 30 days. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held with no bond. At the time of his arrest, Estey was on probation for failure to comply with registration requirements.
Richard Gunter, 42, of Hollywood, was arrested for failure to register a temporary address and six counts of video voyeurism. Gunter is a registered sexual predator and had been temporarily staying at the victim’s parent’s vacation home in Frostproof. He failed to report his temporary address as required by law. He also failed to report several internet identifiers, one Instagram account and two Facebook accounts. Gunter is currently in the Polk County Jail and being held with a $46,000 bond.
Gerald Kelly, 76, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register a vehicle. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Michael Levieux, 54, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to update a new address within 48 hours, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held with a $6,500 bond.
Donald McIntyre, 48, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register internet identifiers. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held with no bond. McIntyre was on probation at the time of his arrest for attempted indecent assault of a child under 16-years-old. H
David Rodgers, 38, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register two vehicles. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $2,000 bond.
Carol Rood, 59, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register internet identifiers. She was transported to the Polk County Jail where she was released after paying a $2,000 bond.
Jose Sosa, 37, of Lakeland, was arrested for a violation of probation. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held with no bond. At the time of his arrest, Sosa was on probation for charges in Hardee County.
Johnny Taylor, 42, of Winter Haven, was arrested failure to register as a sex offender within 48 hours of his release from prison and failing to register a new address with the FDHSMV within 48 hours. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 bond.
Theodore Thorner, 47, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to possess a valid Florida identification and failure to register a vehicle within 48 hours. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $2,000 bond.
James Warren, 42, of Lakeland, was arrested for failure to register two vehicles. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Johnathan Whitfield, 54, of Polk County, was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirement of reporting every 30 days. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he is being held on a $1,000.
Albert Wright, 46, of Winter Haven, was arrested for failure to report a vehicle. He was transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $1,000 bond.
Outstanding warrants issued were:
Johnny Clark, 49, of Lakeland has a Polk County arrest warrant for failure to report a change of address.
Alexis Diaz-Toledo, 27, of Lake Wales, has a Polk County arrest warrant for failure to update his new residence.
Todd Johnson, 54, (address unknown) has a Polk County arrest warrant for failure to report a change of address. H
Shane Malpass, 29, of Lakeland, has a Polk County arrest warrant for failure to update a new address within 48 hours.
Terrell Timmerman, 66, of Lakeland, has a Polk County arrest warrant for failure to comply with registration requirement of reporting every 30 days.
Convicted sex offenders and sex predators are required by Florida law to register and maintain updated information regarding the following identifying information: name; social security number; age; race; sex; date of birth; height; weight; tattoos or other identifying marks; hair and eye color; photograph; address of legal residence (or temporary residence); change of electronic mail addresses; Internet identifiers and each Internet identifier’s corresponding website homepage or application software name; home telephone numbers and cellular telephone numbers; employment information; driver’s license or Florida ID information; the make, model, color, vehicle identification number (VIN), and license tag number of all vehicles owned.