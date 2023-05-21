1. Memorial Day began as a response to the unprecedented carnage of the Civil War. The tremendous loss of life and its effect on communities led to several spontaneous commemorations of the dead.
2. In 1866, in Carbondale, Ill., 219 Civil War veterans marched through town to Woodlawn Cemetery in memory of the fallen, where Union hero Major General John A. Logan delivered the address making this the first organized, community-wide Memorial Day observance. He made Memorial Day official on May 5, 1868.
3. Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. It wasn’t until 1967 that federal law declared “Memorial Day” the official name.
4. Memorial Day is more of a franchise than a national holiday. Calling Memorial Day a “national holiday” is a bit of a misnomer. While there have been 11 federal holidays created by Congress, they apply only to federal employees and the District of Columbia.
5. On May 30, 1868, President Ulysses S. Grant presided over the first Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery — which, until 1864, was on Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s plantation.
Source: Mentalfloss.com