1. The U.S. Constitution was signed 233 years ago today. On Sept. 17, 1787, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. Of the 42 delegates who attended most of the meetings, 39 men signed it. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams did not sign because they were on diplomatic missions in Europe during the convention. George Mason, Elbridge Gerry and Edmund Randolph refused to sign because the Constitution lacked a bill of rights. Benjamin Franklin, at 81 years old, was the oldest person to sign the Constitution. He needed help to sign it because of his poor health and as he did so, tears streamed down his face.
2. The original document was four pages long and has 4,400 words. It is the oldest and shortest written Constitution of any major government in the world. Since 1952, it has been on display in the National Archives Building in Washington, DC. Currently, all four pages are displayed behind protective glass framed with titanium. To preserve the parchment’s quality, the cases contain argon gas and are kept at 67 degrees Fahrenheit with a relative humidity of 40 percent.
3. The Constitution includes seven articles. They outline the powers of Congress, the President and Executive Branch, the Judicial Branch, the relationship between the states, the process of adding amendments, and the oath that representatives must pledge to it.
4. There are 27 Amendments to the Constitution. The first 10, the Bill of Rights, were ratified in 1791. The most recent one was originally proposed in 1789 and not ratified until 1992. It reads: No law, varying the compensation for the services of the Senators and Representatives, shall take effect, until an election of representatives shall have intervened.
5. Of the spelling errors in the Constitution, “Pensylvania” above the signers’ names is probably the most glaring.
Source: ConstitutionFacts.com