1. American cheese — the kind you get in the individual plastic wrappers — is processed cheese or “cheese food,” meaning it’s not actually real cheese. The next time you’re at the grocery store, take a look at the packed singles and notice how many don’t actually have “cheese” in their name. Kraft Singles, for example, are made with milk, whey, milk protein concentrate, milkfat, less than 2 percent of calcium phosphate, salt, sodium citrate, whey protein concentrate, sodium phosphate, sorbic acid as a preservative, cheese culture, enzymes, annatto, and paprika extract (for color). In short, Kraft Singles are made with less than 51 percent actual cheese, so it can’t legally be called “cheese.”
2. However, not all American cheeses are made equal. Classically — before the factory-processed stuff hit the market — American cheese was a blend, often of cheddar and colby, made for easy melting and approachable flavor. The cheese you find at the deli counter is usually made from real cheese (it may not be wholly cheese, so check the label for the words “Pasteurized Process cheese”). These deli cheeses still have fewer chemicals and extracts than the individually packaged stuff, so they will usually taste fresher and more flavorful.
3. As J. Kenji López-Alt explains at Serious Eats, the blending of cheese and other ingredients is “what allows American cheese to melt without breaking or turning greasy the way a traditional cheese does. ... The process itself was invented in Switzerland, in an effort to reduce cheese waste; scraps from various batches of cheese could be melted together and formed into a new, delicious product. In 1916, Canadian-American entrepreneur and cheese salesman James Kraft perfected the technique in the US, patented it, and started selling the very first process American cheese.”
4. Though “American cheese” describes that familiar sandwich staple, it does not encompass everything that truly is “American” and “cheese.” When it comes to cheeses made here in the U.S., there’s more than what comes in blocks and singles.
5. If you’re looking for an American cheese that’s perfect for snacking and melting, look no further than Pleasant Ridge Reserve from Uplands Cheese. This Wisconsin beauty has won more awards than any other American cheese. It took home the American Cheese Society’s Best of Show in 2001, 2005, and 2010, and it won the U.S. Cheese Championships in 2003.
Source: Mentalfloss.com