1. A French cardinal commissioned the Pietà for his tomb. French cardinal Jean de Billheres, who served the church in Rome, wanted to be remembered long after he had died. To achieve this goal, he hired Michelangelo to make a memorial for his tomb that would capture a scene that was popular in Northern European art at the time: the tragic moment of the Virgin Mary taking Jesus down from the cross. Actually, that undersells de Billheres’s request. Michelangelo’s exact job description for the project was to create “the most beautiful work of marble in Rome, one that no living artist could better.” While other sculptors might have balked at such an intense demand, Michelangelo was confident he could complete such a task. The Pietà is considered by many to be his greatest work, besting even David and the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
2. After more than 200 years, the Pietà was moved to St. Peter’s Basilica. The Late Renaissance church houses the religious monument within the first chapel to the right of its entrance. There, countless Vatican City tourists have viewed it. You can visit it virtually here.
3. Michelangelo carved the Pietà from a single slab of marble. Specifically, he used Carrara marble, a white and blue stone named for the Italian region where it is mined. It’s been a favorite medium of sculptors since the days of Ancient Rome.
4. Pietà is the only work Michelangelo ever signed. If you look closely, the sculptor’s signature can be found across Mary’s chest. Sixteenth-century art historian Giorgi Vasari told the tale of how Michelangelo made his mark: “One day Michelagnolo, entering the place where it was set up, found there a great number of strangers from Lombardy, who were praising it highly, and one of them asked one of the others who had done it, and he answered, ‘Our Gobbo from Milan.’ Michelagnolo stood silent, but thought it something strange that his labors should be attributed to another; and one night he shut himself in there, and, having brought a little light and his chisels, carved his name upon it.” Michelangelo later regretted the vanity of this act, and resolved never to sign another piece of his work.
5. The piece made Michelangelo famous when he was only 24. Thanks in part to putting his name in plain sight on the Pietà, Michelangelo’s reputation grew as the public’s love of the statue did. The artist lived to the age of 88, enjoying decades of acclaim and appreciation for his works.
