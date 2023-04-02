1. The Seinfeld series begins and ends with a discussion about shirt buttons. On July 5, 1989, NBC aired the pilot. The first dialogue occurs between George and Jerry, where Jerry declares that the second button on a shirt “literally makes or breaks a shirt. It’s too high.” During the series finale’s final moments, while the gang sits in jail, Jerry again brings up the button conversation, but this time George asks, “Haven’t we had this conversation before?”
2. Rudy Giuliani wouldn’t let Seinfeld throw a party in Times Square. NBC liked the idea of throwing a series-end party in Times Square. They wanted to air the finale and clips from the show on the Square’s giant Astrovision video screen, and they also wanted to close off part of the street. They applied for a permit, but the city rejected it, saying “it would be too disruptive to traffic.”
3. The final taping of Seinfeld was an overwhelmingly emotional experience for the cast. Right before the four main cast members taped the final episodes in front of a studio audience, they did one last Circle of Power huddle, something they did before every show in which the cast held hands and grunted. During the final Circle of Power, Seinfeld gave a speech. “Jerry goes, ‘I want to say something,’” Alexander said. “He said: ‘For the rest our lives, when anyone thinks of one of us, they will think of all four of us. And I can’t think of three people I’d rather have that be true of.’ I’m gone, Julia’s gone. And now the cast—we came running out, and we must look like we got hit by a truck. That was a huge thing. It was true. We had been through a rough year and that was a big gesture on his part.” Louis-Dreyfus—who liked the final episode—also felt a similar way about Seinfeld’s words. “I was so caught by surprise by the emotion,” she told Emmy TV Legends. “I knew I’d be emotional, but I didn’t understand the profundity of it. It was a very sweet and dear moment.”
4. Jerry Seinfeld made sure Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s joke on the David Letterman finale worked. On May 20, 2015, Letterman aired the final episode of his talk show, Late Show with David Letterman. During a Top Ten List segment, Louis-Dreyfus alongside Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and Steve Martin—delivered the burn, “Thanks for letting me take part in another hugely disappointing series finale.” Seinfeld later told Vulture’s “Good One” podcast in 2017 that he “fought hard for that particular joke.” The writers wanted to use a different joke, but Louis-Dreyfus didn’t think it worked.
5. Seinfeld has a theory on why so many fans disliked “The Finale.” In a roundtable with David and other main members of the cast, Seinfeld reflected on the poor reception that the finale episode had with fans. “I think one of the things that people had a problem with is that it didn’t feel like the show because it wasn’t small,” he said. “It was big, and we didn’t really do big. Small was really our instrument that we played. And that might have been why the people that were so used to the show and liked it so much felt a little, ‘This doesn’t fit in.’” However, he defended the episode, noting that it “should’ve been different” from the rest of the series, because it was the finale.
