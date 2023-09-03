1. L. Frank Baum had already published two successful children’s books when he started The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in 1898. He finished the book in October 1899 — and he must have been proud of his work, he framed the pencil stub and hung it on the wall of his study.
2. Three years after The Wonderful Wizard of Oz came out, Baum recalled how he came up with the name Oz: He was looking at the filing cabinet in his study. There were three drawers marked “A to G,” “H to N,” and “O to Z.” And so Oz was born.
3. Dorothy Gale may have gotten her name from Dorothy Gage, the infant niece of Baum’s wife, Maud. She died in November 1898 as Baum was writing The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
4. Baum based his book in Kansas even though he’d never lived there. Baum wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in Chicago — in fact, he’d only been to Kansas once.
5. In the book, Dorothy is given silver shoes. The color was changed for the movie because the filmmakers thought that ruby red looked better in Technicolor. That wasn’t the only difference between the movie and the book: In the book, Dorothy doesn’t meet Glinda until the end; rather, the Good Witch of the North is the one to greet her when she comes to Oz. The book doesn’t end with the wizard taking off in a hot air balloon — Dorothy travels south to find Glinda and has more adventures. And while Oz turns out to be a dream in the movie, it’s a real place in the book. When Aunt Em asks Dorothy where she came from, she says that she was in the Land of Oz, then adds, “I’m so glad to be at home again!” (“There’s no place like home” is a movie line.)
