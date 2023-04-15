1. The band members from The Police were not on good terms. Sessions for 1981’s Ghost In the Machine went pretty smoothly. With Synchronicity: The three of them were “sick of each other,” as producer Hugh Padgham told Sound on Sound.“Sting and Stewart hated each other. There were both verbal and physical fights in the studio.
2. The Police recorded Synchronicity at Beatles producer George Martin’s AIR facility on the Caribbean island of Montserrat in separate rooms. Sting played bass in the control room, Summers strummed in the studio’s live room, and Copeland whacked his drums in a dining room upstairs.
3. Sting has a reputation for being one of rock’s leading intellectuals, and he proved it once again with Synchronicity. The title nods to famed Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung’s 1960 book Synchronicity: An Acausal Connecting Principle.
4. Synchronicity was the beginning of the end for The Police. Although it was based on the writings of Jung, Synchronicity was an intensely personal album for the newly divorced Sting. “Every Breath You Take,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger” were all about Sting’s life.”
5. Sting wrote many of the songs in the James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Goldeneye estate on the northern Jamaican coast.
Source: www.mental floss.com