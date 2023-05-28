1. For nearly two centuries, police have used the billy club to diminish enthusiasm for breaking the law. The wood or synthetic-material tool has been known by other names — a nightstick, a baton, a mace, a truncheon — but billy club is a label that appears to have stuck.
2. In 1829, Prime Minister Sir Robert Peel formed London’s first police department. The officers patrolling the city’s streets (who were also known as “bobbies”—as in Robert’s men) were armed only with a billy club, a solid stick that could be deployed in a variety of ways, not all of them harmful.
3. In a physical confrontation, the billy club could help ward off attacks or assist an officer in restraining a suspect. Used offensively, it spared the hands any damage in a striking exchange. The use of the billy club soon spread to American cities like New York and Boston. Some officers decorated their billy clubs with symbols, coats of arms, or their initials.
4. The term likely came from the slang for crowbar. A “billy club” is what burglars called their prying tool of choice. It could have also been a play on the term “bully club,” which has a slightly more involved etymology across the pond.
5. In some areas, the billy club has taken on regional affectations. In Baltimore, police wield a long stick called an espantoon, named after the spontoons carried by members of the Roman legion. In New York City, defensive batons with a side handle dubbed PR-24s were introduced in 1999.
