1. The Stone of Scone became part of the Coronation Chair in the 14th century. Edward I had the Coronation Chair built between 1300 and 1301 to use in coronation ceremonies. The Stone of Scone is prominently displayed within it: The chair includes a platform beneath the seat to house the stone, a visual reminder of England’s dominion over Scotland.
2. The Stone of Scone was bombed by Suffragettes. In 1914, members of the suffragette group the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) planted a bomb in Westminster Abbey near the Coronation Chair and the Stone of Scone as part of its militant campaign to gain voting rights for women. The explosion damaged the chair and is believed to be what cracked the stone in half, although that damage wouldn’t be discovered until several decades later.
3. The Stone of Scone was hidden during World War II.During World War II, the Stone of Scone was hidden in a burial vault in Westminster Abbey to prevent it from being stolen or damaged in a German air raid. Only a handf ul of people knew its location.
4. Students stole the Stone of Scone in the 20th century. Four Scottish university students broke into Westminster Abbey and stole the Stone of Scone on Christmas Eve in 1950. The stone broke in two as the students removed it from the abbey, likely due to the damage it sustained years earlier in the suffragette bombing.
5. New markings were discovered on the Stone of Scone in 2023. Earlier this year, scientists using digital technology discovered markings on the Stone of Scone that no one had ever noted before. Historic Environment Scotland commissioned the X-ray fluorescence analysis in advance of the coronation. It found traces of copper alloy on the Stone of Scone’s surface, suggesting that a brass or bronze object may have been placed on it at some point. Markings were also discovered that look like Roman numerals. The analysis additionally allowed scientists to see tool marks and details from the repairs made in 1951 more clearly; they then used the digital information to create a 3D replica of the stone.
Source: Mentalfloss.com