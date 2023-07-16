1. Barbie was born on March 9, 1959. Barbie’s official birthday represents her public debut at the 1959 American International Toy Fair in New York. She stood 11 inches tall and was dressed for a pool party in her black and white striped one-piece. The first Barbie sold for $3 each. These days, an original in mint condition could likely fetch nearly $25,000 at auction.
2. She was designed by Jack Ryan, who began his career as an engineer, making missiles for the Pentagon, but was eventually hired away by Mattel for his “space-age savvy” and knowledge of materials (meaning, he’d be able to make high-quality, well-functioning toys). His designs helped give Barbie her twistable waist and “click click” knee joints.
3. She was based on an R-rated German doll. Though Ryan designed Barbie, the concept came from Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler. Handler was traveling through Europe with her kids when she came across a German Bild Lilli doll, who was anything but kid-friendly: Lilli was a high-class call girl who began her life as a comic and was sold in smoke shops and adult toy stores.
4. Barbie is named after Ruth Handler’s daughter, Barbara Handler.
5. Barbie owned her own home before many real-life women could do the same. Barbie got her first Dreamhouse in 1962 at a time when that opportunity wasn’t available to many real single women: They often needed a man to co-sign for things like mortgages and credit cards, a fact that didn’t change until the passage of the Equal Opportunity Credit Act in 1974.
