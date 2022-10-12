The application process for the 2023 cycle of Orlando Health’s Community Grant Program began Oct. 1.
As part of the hospital system’s ongoing commitment to Central Florida, the program offers competitive grants to assist local organizations and Orlando Health team members in their efforts to improve health and wellness in the region.
The grants enhance the community by supporting important work addressing health inequities. More than $511,000 was awarded in the 2022 cycle to recipients and initiatives addressing needs identified in the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).
Eligibility requirements for this year’s grant cycle include having registration and documentation confirming 501(c)(3) status. Several programs selected in last year’s cycle assisted families and residents facing food insecurity, health inequities and socioeconomic challenges with limited access to healthcare services.
“We recognize the importance of partnering with local organizations improving the health of the communities we serve throughout Central Florida,” said Lainie Fox Ackerman, assistant vice president of external affairs and community benefit at Orlando Health. “The most recent CHNA provides a clearer understanding of the specific health needs that could benefit from additional resources and financial support. This program is just one way we can fulfill our mission to improve the health and quality of life of our communities beyond the walls of our hospitals.”
HOW TO SUBMIT
The submission process for organizations interested in applying takes place in two phases, the first phase requires applicants to submit a letter of intent. As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the storm’s long-term effects are expected to exacerbate existing needs in the Central Florida community.
To provide applicants with more time to submit a letter of intent, the deadline has been extended from Friday, Oct. 14-19 by 11:59 p.m.
Letters can be submitted through the form found on Orlando Health’s Community Grant Program.
Applicants are encouraged to request grants between the suggested amounts of $500 and $50,000. A limited number of applicants will receive an invitation to participate in the second phase of the process requiring the submission of a grant proposal by Nov. 7. Applicants chosen to receive funding will be notified in December.
All proposed initiatives must align with the 2022 CHNA, an assessment conducted every three years. This assessment uses comprehensive data collection and analysis to identify key health needs and issues in communities across Central Florida.
For more information about the Orlando Health Community Grant Program or the most recent CHNA, contact: CommunityBenefit@OrlandoHealth.com
Amber Hastings is the media relations and public affairs officer with Orlando Health. She may be reached at: Amber.Hastings@orlandohealth.com