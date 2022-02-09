LAKE PLACID — Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush was at DeVane Park in Lake Placid early Saturday morning for last minute set up and to greet the early birds for the 56th annual Country Fair. After the cancellation of last year’s fair, visitors were ready and anxious to visit the vendors and relish the great variety of food. This was the first year the Chamber of Commerce organized the weekend event.
The fair officially kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday. You could see a bit of panic on the faces of the vendors when it started to rain at 9:45 a.m. The brave visitors who read the morning weather report wore rain gear and brought their umbrellas. As the rain poured down, the umbrellas opened up and after 45 minutes it seemed the umbrellas literally chased the rain away to the delight of all. The slightly overcast skies and cooler temperatures Saturday actually was a comfortable benefit as the grounds were filled with eager shoppers … and eaters. Sunday started cloudy and by noon the sun warmed the last day of the fair.
A number of vendors travel the summer from fair to fair to make their living. Debbie and Aaron Hix travelled from Oelwein, Iowa, selling their sweet side fudge. They plan to sell their goodies at 18 state fairs this summer.
Children’s book author Keith Lawrence Roman came from Sanford, Florida. He plans to visit 20 fairs this summer selling his 22 self-published books.
Cuban born Cesar Martinez and his wife Kate Lake invited visitors to taste their unique CuBilly BBQ sauce. “Cesar is Cuban and Kate is a Hill Billy from Kentucky. They merged their tastes into a fruity and spicy sauce.” Their barbecue jar states, “It is much like dancing the Cuban Mamba while attending the Bear Hollow hoe down.” The visitors received a sample and could not resist purchasing a jar or two. The couple gave guests a recipe book on how to use their sauce to make delicious meals.
This was the fifth year Alice Malanga had a booth at the fair selling what she referred to as “something a little different” – items she sews for cats and dogs.
You could find jewelry, metal art, hats, dishware, taffy, licorice, rings, yard signs, cups, snuggle buggy animals, plants, luscious wines and fresh vegetables. Stage entertainment was provided by groups like The Mountain Dew Cloggers, Jim Lind – Entertainment & Sound, Pete Ruano, Marti Capodiferro and David Main. Capodiferro opened the fair with her moving rendition of the national anthem.
The UF Extension had Master Gardeners on hand to answer all types of questions about plants, grasses, butterflies and what to do about yard damage caused by the recent frost.
Clowns did face painting and dogs and puppies were available for adoption. Lake Placid Aeromodelers invited people to learn about the hobby of model airplane construction and flying. Larry Gerlock told folks to come to their March 12th picnic at their field on Placid Lakes Boulevard. “I will have you flying, in minutes, a model that we will provide,” he assured potential hobbyists.
Then there was food and more food. Service clubs like Rotary, Lions, Woman’s Club, churches and other organizations offered hamburgers, brats with sauerkraut, chicken, hot dogs with all the trimmings, meatball sandwiches, barbecue ribs, catfish, strawberry shortcake with ice cream and guava cheese pastry. Soda and beer sales were brisk to wash it all down!
There was free parking and a few non-profits offered convenient paid parking for the benefit of their organizations. The Clown Museum, The Lake Placid Caladium Arts & Crafts Coop on Interlake Boulevard and the Historical Society Depot Museum on Park Street were opened as well and saw a steady flow of visitors.
The Country Fair closed Sunday at 4 p.m. as the longest running event in Lake Placid’s history. Visitors went home with their treasures in tow and their bellies filled. The vendors packed their remaining inventory, their profits and headed to the next fair, most committing to Lake Placid again in 2023.
Next year, the adult and youth art and crafts competition will return at the schools.