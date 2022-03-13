This lake house is at 716 E. Cornell St. on Lake Lotela in Avon Park. It is priced at $399,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This 1925 charmer is located on Lake Lotela, a clean, clear, 800-acre sand bottom lake and in the vicinity of the historic Pinecrest golf course. The property is approximately 1 1/4 acres with 100 feet of lakefront and the lot is 525 feet deep. The property includes a two-story, five-bedroom home, a 30-by-28-foot garage, a one-bedroom guest cottage, cedar sauna building plus a shed. The home has over 2,000 square feet of living space.
Step into the front door into the spacious foyer, which flows to the dining room and living room, overlooks the lake. You will love the built-in window seats. The spacious kitchen is to the left of the foyer and has ample room for a breakfast table. The kitchen features a lot of wood cabinets and counter space. Adjoining the kitchen is the laundry room/mudroom with a side door opening to the covered breezeway and connecting to the garage.
Downstairs has three bedrooms. The split floor plan has the master bedroom on the first floor with a private, spacious bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the first floor have a Jack and Jill entrance for the shared bathroom plus a hall entrance for guest.
Moving up the staircase, which is to the right of the foyer, leads to two upstairs bedrooms. The back bedroom has a nice view of the lake. Both upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets and access to attic storage.
Additional buildings outside include a 380 square feet guest cottage with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. This is the perfect retreat for friends, family or rent it out for additional income. A second building is a non-functioning cedar sauna. This flexible space has lots of options. It would make a cute she-shed or restore back to a sauna. in addition, there is a storage shed, a pump house near the lake with storage for lake toys. The backyard is fenced and there is a dock to tie your boat up when enjoying the lake for the day. Don’t forget, Lake Lotela is known for big bass and speck fishing.
If old homes are your passion, this almost 100-year-old home has a lot of potential and is looking for a new owner to restore it back to its former glory. Lots of memories have been made at this home over the years and it is ready for a new owner to start making their special lake house memories here.
For more information or to schedule a tour, call or text Cool at 863-873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.