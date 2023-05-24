This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Gremlin, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu mix weighing 9 pounds.
“He came from a high-kill shelter along with his two siblings,” the shelter says. “He is a happy, friendly, affectionate boy. He loves to run and play in the yard. He does not walk on a leash so he does need a home with a fenced-in yard. He loves attention.”
His adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
Gremlin is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“Everyone needs their own Gremlin, so please come to meet him.”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
In addition, the shelter is in need of part-time kennel employees. Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.