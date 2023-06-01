Many people were brought into the supernatural world when “Ghost” hit the movies in 1990.
Demi Moore stared (as Molly), Patrick Swayze (as Sam) and Whoopi Goldberg (as Oda Mae Brown). The story centered around the brutal murder of Sam. His spirit stays behind in the world to warn his girlfriend Molly of impending danger, with the help of reluctant psychic, Oda Mae Brown.
Sam (banker) and Molly (artist) just finish renovating a loft and decide to take in the theater one evening. On the way home, Sam is mugged and murdered. Molly is beside herself with grief and is comforted by Carl. Sam realizes that although his soul was taken by angels, he is allowed to return to the world.
He works through a psychic to get messages to Molly as he fears for her safety. The mugger was looking for banking passwords that Carl wanted to use for money laundering. After Sam does what he can to warn Molly of the danger she is in, he is finally able to walk to the light and enter Heaven.
Highlands Lakeside Theatre in Sebring will bring “Ghost The Musical” to the stage starting this Friday, June 2.
The talented cast, under the direction of Nelly Ford and Rhonda Wilson, includes Hailey McDonough (as Molly Jensen), Aslan Smith (as Carl Bruner), Corey Adams (as Sam Wheat), Luis Rodrigues (as Willie Lopez), Liz Jones (as Oda Mae Brown), Brandon Bates (as the subway ghost), Katie Reifsnyder (as a hospital ghost) and Kevin Clay (as a hospital ghost).
The ensemble cast consists of Reece McCall, Sarah Smith, Val Crow, Jenny Jamora, Ke’Shawn Vazquez, Jillian Dunigan, Liz Abraham, Hadley Hathaway, Isabella Jamora, Mattie Bond, Larissa Meagher, Harper Schuknecht, Nicole McGrath, Kaitlyn Jones, Izzy Leach and Kelsie Beckman.
“This is so exciting as it is my first time directing on the main stage,” said Nelly Ford, co-director of “Ghost.” “I’m usually on stage with a script. There is music from pop, rock, romantic ballad and American standards. They all help to set the stage.”
Ford added, “The ensemble cast is incredible. A bunch of young and talented actors who take direction well. They are hardworking and have a strong work ethic. It’s great to see that.”
Hailey McDonough is not new to the HLT stage, but this is her first big role as one of the leads.
“I like Molly as she is really nice and very artistic. Her character relates to me. She’s very sweet and got dealt a bad hand to work with,” McDonough said. “However, even in bad times she remains optimistic and never gives up.”
Corey Adams plays Sam Wheat. He is an experienced actor with a theater degree.
“I saw ‘Ghost’ when I was a kid. There is a running joke at HLT that I will only do a Rhonda Wilson show. (Wilson is the co-director). I absolutely love the pottery scene and the story is incredible. My first lead role was back in the ‘25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.’”
Liz Jones is also a veteran HLT actor, playing in many amazing roles. She is the Whoopi Goldberg character of Psychic Oda Mae Brown.
“I absolutely love Whoopi. We went to the same school together in New York, although she is much older than me. All the other roles together prepared me for this one. I was ready to play her character. This big role is a pleasure and so much fun.”
Aslan Smith comes from a family of talented HLT actors, with his parents and sisters frequently seen on stage, sometimes all together in the same play.
“I chose the part of Carl as I like to have fun and let loose. Carl pretends to be compassionate when in actuality, he is a sociopath. He’s a pretty scary guy,” Smith said.
“Ghost the Musical” will be on the Blackman Stage at HLT. The show runs from June 2-18. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinee shows are at 2:30 p.m.
Season sponsors are Dental Care of Mid Florida, The Law Office of Michael L. Keiber, P.A. and McPhail’s Auto Sales.
For ticket sales and information, visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheater.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525. HLT is located in downtown Sebring at 356 W. Center Ave.