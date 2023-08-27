People can get intravenous line (IV) therapy in Sebring now, but Shirley Reyes thinks there is an easier way to receive it. And that’s by making a trip to The DRIPBaR.
Reyes and her husband, Jose, own the franchise for the business that offers an IV vitamin drip experience. Reyes said there are some local medical offices that offer IV hydration. She wanted to make it more convenient.
“I wanted to make it more accessible for people,” she said. “I wanted something here that you didn’t have to go see a provider to actually be able to get an IV drip.”
According to its website, IV therapy is the administration of nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. It is the fastest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, because it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a 90-100 percent absorption rate. Early on IV lounges, as they are called, were the place people would go to recover from a hangover.
It is also where those with dehydration go due to the flu, stomach flu or COVID.
There are several other drips available. They include jet lag, immunity, preoperative and postoperative procedures, skin, nails and hair. Reyes noted there are some drips designed for cancer patients.
She added that more drips are being developed.
She plans to offer oxygen therapy. Reyes noted that she wishes it had been available during the pandemic to help people who were having difficulty breathing.
“I’m like, we need an oxygen place where you can just sit down and just get oxygen,” she said.
Botox will be offered. Reyes said a nurse practitioner from Miami will be coming once a month to do that.
“She is a specialist in aesthetics,” Reyes said.
Some franchisees provide mobile services, and Reyes is interested in offering them as well at some point.
She said they could set up a “mini DRIPBaR” at an event or a conference and give attendees an opportunity to check out some of what is offered.
The staff, which will be mostly bilingual, will include a registered nurse. She plans to bring in a massage therapist.
They also offer an infrared sauna, red light therapy, halotherapy, botox/dysport and oral supplements.
According to Reyes, insurance will not cover these things. However, she believes people can use their Health Savings Account or Flexible Spending Account.
“It’s medical grade,” she said in urging people to try the therapy. “I’m a nurse practitioner and wouldn’t allow anything else.”
Reyes said there is documentation regarding the drips. She encourages people who might be interested to do research on them.
The DRIPBaR is experiencing rapid growth, according to the company, as it opened about 40 locations last year. There are more than 450 in various stages of development.
The DRIPBaR in Sebring is located at 965 Sebring Square. It will be open seven days a week. The hours will vary. The telephone number is 863-777-2906 and their website is www.thedrip bar.com/sebring.