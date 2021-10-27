If most husbands knew what wives wanted, most marriage counselors wouldn’t be needed and be out of business. The first marriage was performed by God and is God ordained.
Marriage was not started by man, as most people think and again, not knowing through ignorance. God created marriage for the purpose in showing us the love he has for us.
Christ gave himself unselfishly on the cross to purge our sins so, we can be with him everlasting in heaven. God, shows this by commanding the husband to love his wife, Ephesians 5:25, KJV. But, does not make this command of the wife. WHY? God, gave us free will to choose Christ as he gives the wife free will to respond to her husband’s love. Marriage is symbolic of the love that Christ has for us, he has given us the greatest gift that anyone can obtain, everlasting life with him in glory which means love, happiness, joy and security, feelings that a woman wants to feel from her husband.
A right-minded woman would instantly respond to these feelings from her husband with return love. A true believer feels true inner peace, joy, security and content beyond understanding through the hardships of this secular world with a unique fellowship with God through Jesus Christ.
A woman feels the same through a loving husband. If a woman does not respond as most all people around the world don’t respond to Jesus Christ, then, there is a price to pay in both cases. Not responding by believing with a contrite heart what Christ has done on the cross and the blood of Christ will eventually lead to total separation from God in total pain in the lake of fire and a woman not responding to her husband’s love will lead to total separation with financial hardships, internal strife and other worldly problems.
So husbands, show your wives their value, tell them you love them quite often, buy them flowers once a week with a card with your heartfelt words, take them to a candle lit dinner once in a while, communicate with them of your daily work, make them feel a part of your life as God made Adam and Eve as one.
Eve was in Adam, a part of his rib. Your wife should be number one in your life above all family members and friends other than God. A right-minded woman would immediately respond by doing things pleasing to your eyes. It’s not rocket science but, just deep-seated love in one’s heart. GOD IS LOVE!!
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.