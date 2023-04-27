Dinner should be a colorful affair — and that’s not just the place settings.
Certified Nutrition Educator Michelle Maldonado taught a free SNAP-Ed Nutrition Class on April 18 at Hands for Homeless Program in Avon Park. The class, “Eat a Variety of Fruits and Vegetables,” focused on colors.
“It’s important to eat a variety of colors in our diet throughout the week because every color helps our body in different ways,” Maldonado explained.
For example, Maldonado informed the class that red fruits and vegetables are good for the heart.
“Yellows and oranges help our immune system,” Maldonado continued. “They help us recover faster from a cold, or if you have little ones at home and they get a scrape, if they’re eating yellow and orange it helps their bodies recover faster.” People may initially think of oranges and lemons, but it’s not just fruits. There are also vegetables such as orange and yellow bell peppers.
According to Maldonado, green fruits and vegetables have antioxidants that put oxygen into the bloodstream, not unlike a deep breath. Blues and purples, like blueberries and eggplants, help with memory. White foods may help delay cancer.
Maldonado brought mango salsa to sample, and explained the flexibility of the recipe. “This recipe can be made with fresh or canned produce. You can replace mango with pineapple. Or you can do frozen mango, which I used for my sample here to show you there’s really no difference in taste.” She provided all attendees with a copy of the recipe.
Maldonado shared practical produce tips. She demonstrated a mango’s ripeness cannot necessarily be judged by color, but it’s ready when pressing on it leaves a dent. A green onion can continue growing by keeping it in water. And, for the upcoming summer, cucumbers help with hydration.
“The class was great,” Karen, a class attendee (whose complete name could not be used due to confidentiality), said. “I learned a lot about hydration from fruits and vegetables. This will help me to prepare better meals.”
Maldonado lives in Avon Park and has been a volunteer at Hands for Homeless since November, 2022. As an employee of the organization Feeding Tampa Bay, she serves Highlands and Hardee counties. As a nutrition educator, she looks for different ways to assist the people of Highlands County. “I always want to help the community,” she said. “Good nutrition helps our life, and can even put us in a better mood.”
Hands for Homeless serves delicious, healthy meals that include fruits and vegetables, Maldonado pointed out.
Through volunteer donations, Hands for Homeless feeds and offers a variety of practical services for those who are in need. They serve more than 1,000 meals per week, to include hot meals, pantry items, and through partner organizations that operate there on Saturdays. Their food pantry, located at 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday, and sometimes on Saturday.
“Many people, when they shop for food, don’t always reach for produce,” Chef Jacob Lyons of Hands for Homeless said. “Often, they look for foods that are quick to prepare, such as beans, rice, and even Pop Tarts.” Lyons is working with Double K Farm LLC, HER Cottage Farm, and Venus Veggies, a USDA certified organic farm, who all donate produce to Hands for Homeless.
Starting May 10 until June 14, Hands for Homeless will host six weeks of free Health Education classes for adults from 11 a.m. to noon, every Wednesday. The classes will be held at Hands for Homeless. Attendees will receive a $10 produce voucher each week after the class, and those who attend all six classes will receive a free cookbook. It’s open to the public, but registration is required.
Jay (whose complete name could not be used due to confidentiality) attended the “Eat a Variety of Fruits and Vegetables” class and found it informative. “I brushed up on my food colors,” he said. “I’m going to stay iridescent.”
Contact Michelle Maldonado to register for the next classes at mmaldonado@feedingtampabay.org Hands for Homeless can be reached at 863-212-8941 for donation and volunteer information.