The home is located at 3001 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $4,200,000 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Majestically occupying over 3.5 acres on Lake Jackson, is this stunning and warm, four-bedroom, five-bathroom, four-car garage home. Once you pass the beautifully decorated gates, you arrive at your private paradise with gorgeous, lush landscaping and the beautiful Royal Palms tree-lined driveway.
This elegant, comfortable, fully furnished pool home is ready for you to move right in. Even the two jet skis and 26-foot boat with 300hp Mercury are included in the boathouse.
Generously sized, this home was thoughtfully designed, without wasted space, and to enjoy the breathtaking, unobstructive lake views from any room. You and your guests are immediately mesmerized with the beautiful lake views the moment you enter through the stately adorned double doors into the living room with the gorgeous stone gas fireplace. The spacious, open dining room, can be as casual or as formal as you wish, that comfortably seats 10.
The centerpiece of the home is this Great Room with an amazing, state of the art chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and family room. Stunning granite, coffee bar, large breakfast bar, center island with sink, walk-in pantry, loads of drawers and cabinets. With top of the line Wolf and Bosch stainless steel appliances, pot filler faucet, oversized refrigerator/freezer, steamer and convection ovens and warmer drawer. The wine enthusiasts will appreciate the wine cellar just a step from the kitchen.
Your family or guests will appreciate having their own full bathrooms in their bedroom and the convenient access to the pool area.
The elegant elevator, with a landline, or the beautifully, Amish custom crafted stair rail, with hardwood LED lighted staircase, will lead to your dramatic master suite equipped with a wet bar/coffee bar and balcony overlooking the lake. The expansive en-suite of two bathrooms is separated in between by a stately shower and tub. Each side has its own vanity, toilette area and walk-in closets. For your convenience, there’s a laundry room upstairs and downstairs.
Watching a movie or your favorite sport, will never be the same again with this impressive home cinema, with 10 leather recliners, popcorn bar, mini fridge and a half bath.
The state-of-the-art, “Smart Home,” automation system allows you to control the security system, all the lighting, TV’s, shades, blinds, patio screens, drapes, thermostats, sound system, locks and gate, intercom and even the fans speed. All of that can be easily managed remotely from your mobile devices. Have peace of mind with your own vault/safe room, about the size of a small bedroom, storm proof windows and a whole house generator.
Enjoy this complete backyard oasis with a summer kitchen, heated, salt water system pool and hot tub with beautiful fountain and fire features. Sunbrite TVs, designed to handle the outdoor elements, makes watching TV outside a pleasure. Cozy up next to the fire pit, play in the volleyball court and hang out in the Tiki Hut while the little ones play in the shaded area.
Play with the jet skis or simply enjoy the great fishing or water skiing on Lake Jackson, an amazing, sand bottom, clear lake to enjoy year around. And remember, this home is in “move-in-condition.” All the furnishings, decorations, patio furniture including sun-shelf lounge chairs are included.
This is a dream home where you can really enjoy the Central Florida Lifestyle.
MLS# 285812