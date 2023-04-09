The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the weak lunar days of the month and a rainy season weather pattern but with cooler temperatures. All fishing factors considered, anglers will need rain gear and plenty of determination to achieve success this week. Fishing vegetation in areas of moving water will provide the key.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The moon is currently entering the lowest influence days of the month. Today the moon is three days away from its low solar position but six days away from arriving at its orbit perigee. The last quarter moon occurs Thursday one day after the solar low and two days before the lunar perigee. Therefore this week, fish will be getting their feeding cues mainly from the three solar periods each day with a minor positive influence from the moon.
Weather Factors: Arriving today is a weather pattern which will more like the rainy season rather than a spring season pattern. A mild slow moving high pressure system enters the state today, dropping temperatures 15 degrees by Monday midday and creating rainfall. Wednesday a slow moving low pressure system prevails over the high pressure system and creates even more rainfall through Friday.
Cloud-cover will dominate today through Thursday. High winds from the north today will give way to an even stronger 20 mph east wind Monday through Wednesday.
Thursday a 15 mph east wind will switch to a south wind by early Friday morning which will continue through Saturday and produce speeds in the 10 mph range. Next Sunday an ideal 8 mph west wind will occur and spring-like conditions will return.
Anglers should expect fish to not be close to protective cover this week. Fish will be holding at their current depths and the only factor which might make them adjust is wind direction changes. Atmospheric pressure change will not be enough to affect fish this week, which is typical with slow moving weather systems.
Check the areas with moving water for active feeders and if you can handle the wave action, fish the deeper windy shoreline sections which will have undertow like characteristics along the lake bottom leading out to deeper water. Wind-pushed water will be returning into the lake in these areas and larger fish will be feeding there where the water is moving outward.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 or slightly better from 3-5:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by about one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 9:15 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 8-10:30 a.m. It should be noted that feeding fish during the sunrise “could” continue to feed through to the moonset period even though the lunar effect is weak. Daily the moonset occurs later by 45 minutes and produces a 4 to 5 feed rating.
There will be three additional minor solar periods over the next four days which won’t have much, if any, lunar influence. Fish will be feeding during the sunrise, solar noon, (which occurs at 1:27 p.m.), and the sunset, an hour before and after the three solar periods.
Thursday the last quarter moon occurs which means the underfoot and overhead daily lunar periods will harmonize with the sunset and sunrise periods respectively. This will produce a slight bump in feed rating during both periods.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Since there is no clear weather factors, nor solunar factors upon which I could reliably predict a better fishing day, I’ll have to say it’s a toss-up. Pick heads or tails and flip the coin. However Thursday is the day of the last quarter moon when typically the sunset and sunrise periods offer a slight uptick in feeding activity but due to the moon being at its low solar position this week that too is unpredictable. So I guess you’ll have to fish everyday if you want to know which day is the better fishing day. Have fun and bring rain gear.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Heavy cloud-cover, high winds, and rainfall cause fish to move away from protective cover enough so that flipping and pitching specific cover becomes unproductive. Fan casting open water submerged grass fields which is usually near the visible vegetation feeding areas is a better strategy.
However I prefer to fish areas where water is moving. Besides the influent and effluent areas of a body of water, I like to fish the areas of the windy side of the lake, where water returns back into the lake from the shoreline. As the undertow occurs on ocean shorelines so too does it occur on larger lakes. Find the deeper areas of the shoreline and you’ll find feeding fish pointed into the flow coming from the shoreline out into the lake.
It should be noted that this technique works especially well when there is rainfall. And additionally, fish do move in the direction of the wind, following the smallest members of the lake’s food-chain. So fishing the windy side shorelines where the deepest water is, will be productive due to water run-off combined with wind pushed water, both flowing through the deepest shoreline areas back into the lake.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
