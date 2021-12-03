A year later, a suspect uncaptured

SEBRING — It was Dec. 2 -- almost exactly a year ago -- that Highlands County deputies responded to American Car Wash to investigate reports of shots fired.
Detectives found a 16-year-old victim shot and bleeding at the car wash; the name of the youngster, who died two days after being airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, was not released by the Sheriff’s Office.
The family of the youngster, who played football for Avon Park High School, expressed their loss shortly after the youth’s death in 2020.
“He had a smile that lit up the room and a huge heart,” family members wrote in a public posting online. “He was always making people laugh, finding the humor in any situation. He loved his family fiercely and was protective of his mother and two older sisters.”
This week, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is once again asking the public for help finding Johntravious “Tray” Perry, who they say shot the youth. Perry, 24, has fled Highlands County and has so far eluded capture. A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the capture of the 6-foot-4 tall, 260-pound suspect.
If you have any information, please call 863-402-7200 or leave a tip with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office phone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.
During the same 24 hours another 16-year-old was shot and injured a half mile away in Avon Park. The cases are not related, detectives said.