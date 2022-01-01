2021 was a bit of a return to normal for local sports, although there were still plenty of COVID-19 restrictions in place. As the year went on, events resembled pre-pandemic days, only to see Omicron lurking on the horizon. From the Sebring football team competing in the state semifinals to Nicholas Forthofer winning the state bowling championship, it was an exciting year for sports in Highlands County. The Highlands News-Sun staff weighs in on the biggest 10 stories of the year.
1. Sebring football competed in State Final Four
The Sebring Blue Streaks made a historic run and made it all the way to the Class 5A Final Four after defeating the Clearwater Tornadoes in the Region 3 Championship. With a near-capacity crowd cheering on Sebring, the Blue Streaks edged the Tornadoes with a last second field goal to win 13-12 to clinch the Regional Championship and their spot in the Final Four.
“Perseverance,” stated Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “They persevered and worked up a storm. God stepped into the moment, the kicker (Jean Carlos Sanchez) stepped into the moment, defense stepped up into the moment when we need it. We embraced the moment and made it happen. I am super proud, I’m happy for this program and for them. I’m elated and it’s not about me, its about them and these coaches. These coaches worked so hard and these kids work so hard. I asked them to work hard and they did it. Without a doubt, I want them the reap the reward for the hard work they put in. If they work hard they will make it in life.”
After an unbelievable season the Sebring Blue Streaks were knocked out of the Class 5A Final Four. The Blue Streaks came up short 12-10 against the Merritt Island Mustangs. Governor Ron DeSantis was there as Sebring competed in what was without a doubt one of the biggest games of the Blue Streaks’ lives. The Blue Streaks gave it their all and never gave up. The “O” Dome had a sea of blue and white filling the stands as Sebring held the lead until the last two minutes of the game when a field goal by the Mustangs shattered the Blue Streaks’ chance of winning the championship.
Highlands County is proud of the Blue Streaks team and the way they represented the City of Sebring during the season.
2. Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller Motorsports win 12 Hours of Sebring
SEBRING — The No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac found itself several laps down during Saturday’s 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. But a few yellow flags and some problems suffered by other DPi cars, helped the team get back into contention and Sebastien Bordais brought the car to the finish line 1.415 seconds in front of the No. 55 Mazda.
A late yellow flag with a little over a half-hour to go completely changed the complexion of the race, turning it into an 18-minute sprint to the finish and Bourdais was able to keep the car together long to take the victory.
“At the start of my last stint everything was under control,” Bourdais said. “We were super strong at the beginning, went from P6 to P1. We kept jumping people. I thought from then it was going to be easy, the Mustang Sampling Cadillac was really good. Then the rear wing fell off with 10 laps to go. That was the hardest 10 laps of my life. I can’t believe we won it. Honestly, I could have crashed the car about 10 times. I was just hanging on. To stay in front of the field like this is one of my greatest achievements.”
With two hours to go the race was up for grabs, with six of the seven DPi entries within 18.5 seconds of each other, but with just over an hour to go the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac made a late turn into the pits and had a bit of contact with the No. 25 BMW Team RLL car and the Cadillac got the worst of it, remaining in the pits for an extended period of time, which knocked the team from contention.
The No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac had plenty of fans at Sebring Raceway and many of them wanted to see Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel. But what they got was a little too much Simon Pagenaud, as Pagenaud exceeded the maximum drive time allowed in a six-hour period, which knocked the team to last place in the class. The team did cross the finish line in third place.
The race was essentially over in 45 minutes for the pole-winning No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. An early incident between the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac Racing car and the Whelen Engineering entry sent the No. 31 car for repairs and it returned three laps down.
3. Forthofer wins state bowling title
ORLANDO — After two days of intense interscholastic competition in Orlando, Sebring High School senior Nicholas Forthofer brought home the 2021 FHSAA Florida High School Bowling State Championship.
Entering the competition, Forthofer was seeded 11 out of 16 qualifying bowlers. He would defeat sixth seed Christian Liquori and 14th seed Chris Byrne in the first two rounds. In the third round, Forthofer would upset the second-seeded Malek Taylor in just two matches. In the first match, the Sebring bowler would edge his opponent by a single pin with a score of 224 to 223 and then win the second match with a score of 238 to 192.
Arguably the most impressive victory for Forthofer was his victory over the favorite to win the championship, Tyler Wickfelder. He would claim victory in three matches, with the scores of 227 to 267, 257 to 235 and then 216 to 212. In the final, he would defeat the winner of the consolation bracket, Isaiah Jackson, and claim an undefeated victory as state champion.
4. Josh Crouch drafted in 11th round by Detroit Tigers
After years of dedication and hard work Josh Crouch was drafted into MLB by the Detroit Tigers. Crouch was selected in the 11th round and the 315th overall pick.
Crouch grew up in Sebring and has wanted to play in the MLB since he was 3 years old. Crouch started his baseball journey at Max Long Field, where he helped his teams win two Dixie Youth Baseball World Series titles. He played travel ball and eventually went on to be a standout for the Sebring High School baseball team. During his time at Sebring High School he dedicated a lot of time to help the youth of Highlands County perfect their baseball game and was named the All-Highlands Baseball Player of the Year. He played many positions for the Blue Streaks but his senior year he focused on catching and ended up getting a scholarship to the State College of Florida (SCF) and went on to play for the University of Central Florida Knights (UCF).
“This is so surreal and being back here (Max Long Field) and thinking about all the days I spent in the (batting) cages is pretty awesome,” Crouch said. “All the work it took to get here and it was a long time coming. This is the thing that has been in the forefront of my mind since I was little. I could almost taste it getting ready to happen. Compounded work over time and it finally happened.”
The moment Crouch got the call was an emotional time for him and his family.
“I got the call on day two of the draft in the seventh round and I turned down the first offer,” explained Crouch. “I was at my friend’s house in Orlando and it was probably 30 seconds before the 11th round started, I knew I was getting drafted by the (Detroit) Tigers. I was excited and in tears, you can’t really explain it until you are there in that moment. I didn’t know what to expect because I was expected to go earlier than I did but we were waiting around on the money figure and I got it. It was pretty emotional. My parents, family and friends were there with me and it was very emotional for them as well.”
Crouch was thrilled to be selected by the Detroit Tigers.
“The Tigers were one of my top two teams that I wanted to go to,” Crouch explained. “I wanted to either go to the (San Diego) Padres or the Tigers. The Padres had the second to last pick so it just fell right into place and I am excited to get started with the Tigers.”
Josh completed his first season with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Detroit Tigers Minor League team, having played in 24 games where he made 20 hits, 12 runs, 16 RBIs and 2 home runs.
5. Sebring girls golf went to state
ARCADIA – The Sebring Lady Blue Streaks are headed to the State Championship after placing third at the Class 2A-Region 2 championship at Arcadia Municipal Golf Course. The Blue Streaks had a score of 364. This was the first time the Blue Streaks made it to state in five years.
“My team was so excited for this experience,” explained Sebring Coach Lisa Lovett. “They all set personal goals and did their very best to represent Sebring. I said a lot of prayers and I have faith in Jesus. I prayed before every match and at many practices, but I remember specifically telling the Lord that this was His team. I told Him that it was our desire to go to state this year and that the team was His and I trusted Him to help us get there and here we are. God is so good!”
- The Blue Streaks finished 15 overall at State with scores of 384 in Round one and 393 in Round two for a total of 777. Individually Rebecca Kesling placed 29 with scores of 77 and 90 for a total of 167. Melanie Suarez came in with scores of 92 and 90 which added up to 182. Rylie Brooker (108, 106) fired a 214; Lexi Luevano (107, 108) had a 215 and Aly Smyth 110, 107) finished with 217
“As a coach I can’t tell you how proud of these girls I am,” added Lovett. “This is an experience they will always remember. A once in a lifetime.”
6. Kendall Griffin wins the Florida Amateur ChampionshipPALM COAST – After 139 holes of golf, it was Kendall Griffin who raised the 92nd Women’s Amateur trophy at the end of the day. Griffin took down Elle Nachmann, 2 and 1, at Hammock Dunes Club.
“It really, really means a lot,” Griffin said. “I was just really excited for the opportunity to play in it again. I was really happy with every match I won, just to keep moving forward. The FSGA is an amazing organization and I’m just very proud of myself. I’m very honored to be another champion of this event.”
Griffin graduated from Sebring High School in 2017, spent multiple summers on the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour and returned to Highlands every year for the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational. Griffin became a three-time FSGA champion with this Women’s Amateur victory, having captured the Girls’ Junior title in 2013 and the Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship in 2019. The University of Louisville graduate transfer is the eighth collegiate player in the last nine years to capture the championship.
7. Rutronik Racing Audi wins 24H SEBRING
SEBRING — The inaugural Hankook 24H SEBRING had plenty of drama, both on and off the track, along with a little bit of added excitement from Mother Nature on Sunday, but when 24 hours had elapsed since the start of the race it was the No. 18 Rutronik Racing by TECE Audi R8 LMS GT3 that took the checkered flag at Sebring International Raceway. The team finished 1:44.136 in front of the second-place No. Herberth Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3.
The Rutronik Audi led 365 of the 559 laps, but it was a late-race penalty to the Herberth Motorsport Porsche that changed the outcome of the race, as Herberth was leading by a little over two minutes when the team received a two-minute penalty for not respecting the pit exit signal.
The race was red-flagged for a little over an hour Sunday and when the race resumed the Herberth Porsche disregarded the signal at pit out.
8. Gina Kim wins final Harder Hall Women’s Invitational
The 66th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational ended up being the last. Gina Kim, who had an eight-shot lead after day 2, which dwindled down to two shots after day three, held off Minji Kang and a late-charging Chloe Kovelesky to win the title by one stroke.
Ming shot a final round of 73 for a four day total of 287. Ming had started the final round three shots back and closed the gap to one shot by the eighth hole, but could not catch Kim and finished in third place with a round of 73 and a four day total of 290.
Coming out of nowhere was Kovelesky, who started the day six shots back. Kovelesky finished the day with a 68, her third straight day being under par and came within one shot of forcing a playoff with a four day total of 288 to finish in second place.
“There was some pressure,” said Kim. “I did not expect to lose that many strokes, but it brought a harsh slap of reality that this course is difficult and you need to pay attention and grind it out, so I thought it was a good challenge for me.”
After servicing the golf community for over 60 years the Harder Hall Golf Course closed their doors on May 30. The 6,300-yard course was sold and the last round was played. A portion of the course property was sold for a housing development. A portion of the property, 49 acres, has been sold as multi-family residential.
9. Ken Breslauer retires from Sebring International Raceway
Ken Breslauer, affectionately known to Highlands News-Sun staff as “Mr. Racing,” was a fixture at Sebring International Raceway for many years. But from now on, he’ll be watching the race from Green Park as opposed to the media center, which has now been named in his honor, as he stepped down as media director and track historian.
In 1985, Breslauer started his career at SIR, though he fell in love with the history of the track well before. As a teenager, he attended the races as a fan. Before taking his position at the track, Breslauer wrote sports for the Pensacola News-Journal and worked at a small publishing company in South Florida.
“I was pretty interested in racing. When I was a sportswriter, I covered races at Daytona, Talladega and Sebring,” Breslauer said. “So, I had knowledge of it and I was interested in it as a fan, as well. I think the first race I attended was the 1973 Daytona 500, so I was pretty familiar with the sport.”
Breslauer was honored on Saturday, March 20 before the 12 Hours commenced when IMSA President John Doonan and SIR President and General Manager Wayne Estes presented him with a Rolex watch.
“The Rolex….it was quite a surprise,” Breslauer said. “I had no idea it was going to happen. I feel tremendously honored. I really appreciated it. Everybody likes to be appreciated for what they’ve done and it was a great honor and I’m very thankful for that.
“I have a lot of great memories over the last four decades. You meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends. It’s a fun experience. When you’re able to do a job that you really love it really makes a difference. I really enjoyed my time there.”
10. Highlands County tackles EKG for school athletes
Whether or not high school and middle school athletes should be required to have an EKG before playing sports is a topic of debate across the country. Highlands County was no exception and the topic came up at the beginning of the school year.
The School Board of Highlands County did announce that beginning with winter sports in the 2021-2022 school year, all Highlands County athletes would be required to have an EKG prior to participation. But parent opt-outs were added.
On Sept. 1, District Director of Safety and Security Timothy Lee Leeseberg explained the issue of whether the EKG was optional or required.
“The School Board did vote on requiring EKG’s a few weeks back. In doing so, they have heard from several the concerns of requiring something that the FHSAA [Florida High School Athletic Association] does not. Currently the FHSAA recommends, but does not require.
“There were enough questions that came up, that I was asked to create an opt-out option for parents to still have their student(s) play sports without having the EKG.”