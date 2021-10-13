The AARP Foundation is seeking volunteer tax preparers for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service. Want to help but don’t have tax prep experience? Volunteers are also needed who can provide technical and phone assistance, as well as schedulers, interpreters and program leaders.
Volunteers will be trained and may sign up to assist taxpayers either in person or virtual. In-person sites are located in Clermont/Minneola, Leesburg, Mount Dora/Eustis and Hawthorne.
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered nationwide to people with low to moderate incomes, in coordination with the IRS. Visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-687-2277.