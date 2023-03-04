Brass markers, marking the state line between Bristol, Tenn. and Bristol, Va., line State Street in Bristol, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 23. Residents in southwestern Virginia have battled for months over whether abortion clinics limited by strict laws in other states should be allowed to hop over the border and operate there. Similar scenarios are beginning to play out in communities along state lines around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.