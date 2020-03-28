The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of March and the beginning of April gives anglers the development of the first quarter moon phase, which occurs Wednesday and the moon ‘high position’ which occurs the day before. Both combine to create above-average fishing conditions Monday through Wednesday this week.
With the moon being overhead during the sunset period for the first half of this week, evening anglers will enjoy above-average feeding activity, triggered by the ‘moon high position’ interference-rate with solar energy — occurs Tuesday. Morning anglers will begin to experience improvements during the second half of the week as the moon underfoot period improves the sunrise period.
“If you’re a sunset angler, the next four days will be ‘your evenings’ to fish.”
The weather forecast predicts a low pressure system will enter the state Monday afternoon and drop atmospheric pressure from 30.18 In Hg to 29.72 In Hg by Tuesday evening. So a massive migration toward deeper water will start to occur as pressure drops quickly starting Monday midday followed by another sharp decline early Tuesday morning.
A strong southwestern wind is forecast for Tuesday midday and will maintain a 17-mph speed when the direction switches out of the west for Wednesday. Rain is also predicted late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning early.
Best Fishing Days: Monday and Thursday’s weather forecast predicts the greatest amount of atmospheric pressure change (downward on Monday and upward on Thursday) and positive fishing factor changes, such as wind direction and speed changes. And depending on the timing of the low pressure system’s arrival, Tuesday morning could be very productive instead of Monday evening.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:31 p.m. and the sunset at 7:42 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and increases in rating to a 6-rating Monday through Wednesday evenings.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:35 a.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 43 minutes and increases to a 5-rating Monday through Wednesday.
Prime Monthly Periods: April, 4-10, super full moon; April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.25 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50 feet for the high-level mark and 38.25 feet for the low-level mark.
