AdventHealth West Florida Division continues its Healthy Happenings program in an online platform, with physicians speaking on a variety of topics every Tuesday at noon.
The free talks are broadcast on AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills’ Facebook pages, and registration is recommended.
Nov. 10: Secrets to Complete Control: Urinary Incontinence, with John Ferlita, M.D., who is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology, specializing in urogynecology.
Nov. 17: Treatment Options for Foot and Ankle Pain, with Sean Lannon, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
Nov. 24: New Technologies in Joint Replacement, with Gerald “Trey” Alexander, III, M.D., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon.
Call 833-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com to register. People who register for a virtual health talk will receive an exclusive coupon to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Zephyrhills.