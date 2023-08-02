Approximately 200 people lined up early in the heat last Saturday morning, July 29, at the Back-To-School Give Away at the After School Spot in Sebring to get school supplies for their children.
According to After School Spot Director Regina Nicholois, there was a line starting as early as 11 a.m. for the event that didn’t start until noon. In less than one hour, the items were gone.
The Jireh Praise Apostolic Worship Center in Sebring provided more than 40 backpacks, care packages with hygiene items, socks and more. They even cooked up some delicious jerk chicken to feed the community.
Allen Insurance Firm, LLC provided more than 100 packs of paper, pens, pencils and color markers among other supplies for the event. According to Nicholois, they also showed up early that morning to help clean the center and prepare for the event.
The AmVets Post 21 in Sebring provided a new basketball for the event, lots of drinks, utensils and bookbags. The Post also allowed the center to borrow their cornhole boards for the kids to play games at the event. The After School Board Spot organized several activities and board games for the day.
The After School Spot is a non-profit organization that provides a safe space for middle and high school students. It is located at 3725 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, across from Sebring High School. For more details, call 347-595-0157.