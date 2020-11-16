FORT LAUDERDALE — Can a World War II-era plane out-race a modern-day speed boat?
It’s a thrilling battle between air and sea that viewers will witness as part of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, which will be held later this month after its original May date was postponed due to the pandemic.
An open-cockpit SNJ plane once used to train pilots during World War II will be racing at high speed just 500 feet above a 47-foot international power boat racing legend.
“The Fort Lauderdale Air Show gives the public a rare chance to witness this air-sea duel,” said Steve Curtis, throttleman of the Miss GEICO boat-racing team. “The race is something we only do a couple of times each year.”
The high-speed maneuver is just as complicated — and dangerous — as it sounds.
“It’s a spectacle,” said Scott Colton, a managing member of the Miss GEICO boat team.
So which is the most likely victor? It depends on conditions.
The speedboat can reach a speed of up to 160 mph, so on a very calm day it usually outpaces the boat. But the plane, even at 80 years old, still has a lot of kick to it. Powered by a 550-horsepower engine, it can hit 150 mph — fast enough to win if the boat is facing rough seas.
The Fort Lauderdale Air Show will be held on Nov. 21 and 22 and the race will happen on both days at around 1:30 p.m., organizers said. Headliners for the event also include four U.S. Air Force fighter-jet teams ― the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Viper and A-10 Thunderbolt II.