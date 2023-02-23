In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Senior Airmen Andrew Whitener and Tyler Glodgett 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron topsiders, inspect the cable connections of an intercontinental ballistic missile during a Simulated Electronic Launch-Minuteman test Sept. 22, 2020, at a launch facility near Great Falls, Mont. The top Air Force officer in charge of the nation’s air and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting the same type of blood cancer after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base.