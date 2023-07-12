Swimmers made a big splash at Sebring High School pool this past Saturday, July 8, as they competed for medals.
Aktion Club of Highlands County, a civic club for people with disabilities, hosted a swimming competition for approximately 40 children and adults with disabilities. They had a chance to compete in various levels of swimming. Those who were more experienced did one lap, two laps or the backstroke while the beginners competed in the shallow end doing smaller races toward a floating noodle finish line. They also enjoyed the opportunity to dive off the diving boards.
Carlos Oritz, 6, of Sebring, was one of the youngest swimmers and he earned a first place medal for his first year out. He swam the short noodle race, about 12 yards.
Others in the short noodle race who earned first place medals were Penny Motz, Norman DelPiano and Cameron Beach. Second place finishers were Ronnie Gladson, Jeannene Eby and Tammy Furman. Third place winners were Bobby Paradise, Garrett Knowles and DeQuawn Johnson. Beth Blanchard and Ruth Estrada won fourth place.
In the long noodle race, about 25 yards, Robert Collier won first, Serenity Jordon was second and Sue Talios won third.
In a single lap, 25 yards, first place winners were Stephanie Travi, Elizabeth Jordon, Tim Brown and Sapphire Denz. Second place winners were Briana Davis, Angie Luft, Heather Papelow and James Beavers. In third place was Jamie Brown, Ilana Levy, Jack Garnett and Dason Jordon. Fourth place winners were Cody Burger, Ricky Tippins and Silvia Gratz.
In two laps, 50 yards, Tim Brown and Jack Garnett took first; Brianna Davis and James Beavers won second; and Stephanie Travi and Heather Papelow won third.
In the backstroke, 25 yards, Angie Luft, Ricky Tippins and James Beavers won first; Brianna Davis, Tim Brown and Sapphire Denz took second; while Jamie Brown won third and Stephanie Travi got fourth.
After competition, the group enjoyed dinner and an award ceremony. Tim Brown and Silvia Gratz were both awarded a special sportsmanship award, one for male and one for female, for cheering for their teammates and trying new skills.