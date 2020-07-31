AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County reached out to the community early Saturday morning, July 25, around the Apostolic Church of Jesus in Avon Park to hand out food supplies.
Pastor Stanley Smith and his wife Ernestine, along with Arlene Culbreth with the church, assisted Aktion Club members Ralph Meyers and Eva Monk in distributing boxes of free food items to people as they drove by in their vehicles along South Carolina Avenue in Avon Park near the church. Some people even came by on bicycles or in motorized wheelchairs to get a donation.
Volunteers wore masks and gloves for safety reasons as they worked with the public. The club had 95 boxes filled with 36 different food items and some frozen meats to hand out to those hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt good to help people who really needed the food,” Meyers said.
Neil and Flo Ahrens, of Avon Park, secured the food donation and recruited the Aktion Club to distribute it where needed. Aktion Club is a civic club, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, that consists of 60 adults with disabilities.