Aktion Club of Highlands County had a very busy weekend by being honored at a college baseball game on Friday night and then volunteering for two different charitable events on Saturday.
South Florida State College’s Baseball Team honored the Aktion Club of Highlands County during their home game Friday night at the Avon Park field. The club members were recognized for all their volunteerism throughout the past year and for receiving a first place Kiwanis International Award for a service project done in 2022. The service project was for their campaign to “Stomp Out Child Abuse.”
Aktion Club is a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring. Aktion Club consists of 50 adults with disabilities who volunteer in the community and raise funds for those in need.
Aktion Club President Beth Horn was given the honor to throw out the first pitch of the game and she got to keep the baseball. All the officers were recognized along with the 40 some members who attended the game. Secretary Tim Brown joined her on the mound. Vice President Alex Lopez and Treasurer Ralph Meyers were not present. The college treated the club members to a hot dog dinner while they watched the game.
After the game, the club enjoyed a meet and greet with the Panther’s baseball team and they ran around the bases with the players. Club members Samara Chandler and Garrett Knowles even slid into home plate after they rounded the bases. Although SFSC lost the game, Aktion Club really enjoyed the evening.
“It was really great for the college baseball team to honor us,” Horn said. “I was really nervous in throwing out the first pitch, but I did it.”
Five club members hit the golf course early Saturday morning to help set up for the 25th Annual Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Golf Tournament at Pinecrest Golf Course in Avon Park. In addition to setting up for the event, the club sold raffle tickets for approximately 80 prizes, ran a putting contest sponsored by Coffee News of FLA, served breakfast items, and cleaned up. Aktion Club members Ralph Meyers and Eva Monk worked with Nu-Hope staff member Donna Lyles at the putting contest. Golfers were given the challenge to wear oven mitts and putt the golf ball between the legs of the Coffee News man cutout sign. Some were successful in this feat and won tickets in the raffle prize drawing or a dozen eggs.
“The Aktion Club was a tremendous help at our golf tournament,” Nu-Hope Elder Care Services Executive Director Debbie Slade said. “Not only did they help with the loading and unloading of the raffle prizes but were also key people in selling the raffle tickets. Thank you Aktion Club. Hope you will be there for Nu-Hope next year.”
The club was able to assist Nu-Hope in generating funds to help local seniors by each club member working eight volunteer hours. In addition to Meyers and Monk, club members Beth Horn, Tim Brown and Jack Garnett helped with the event.
After the golf tourney, those five members joined seven other club members at Donaldson Park in Avon Park to clean up from the 12th Annual Avon Park Rotary Club’s Bluegrass and Blueberry Festival. They picked up trash and dumped garbage cans, picked up cones and signage, tore down tents and loaded tables and chairs. The others who worked at the festival were Elizabeth Jordon, Tina Sarale, Butch Riley, Christopher Villone, Anna Solis, Samara Chandler and Garrett Knowles. They each volunteered for two hours at the festival.
Rotary Club members thanked the Aktion Club for all their hard work to clean up after the event.
“The crowd for the Blueberry Festival was the largest we’ve ever had for Rotary Club of Avon Park,” Rotary Club member Jane Breylinger said. “By the time we got to 3:00 we were all exhausted but these wonderful angels by the name of Aktion Club came in and could do the heavy lifting of tables and tents and chairs and garbage pickup all over the park to make our city of Avon Park beautiful again. Thank you Aktion Club, you all are angels to our Rotary Club.”
“No, we should be thanking you,” Aktion Club Secretary Tim Brown proclaimed. “It’s the least that we can do for the Rotary since they allow us to use their building for our meetings.” Brown concluded in saying that it is all about teamwork and making the community a better place for everyone.