Aktion Club of Highlands County is gearing up to host a tennis training and competition for athletes with special needs in Highlands and Hardee counties.
Aktion Club, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities that is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, will be offering a training session from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at South Florida State College tennis courts in Avon Park. Some athletes will work on fundamental skills of the game while others will be matched up with partners to play an actual tennis game.
After practicing, players will compete in a tennis tournament on May 28. The tournament will be from 3-5 p.m. at the SFSC tennis courts. There will be an award ceremony and dinner to follow at the Olympic Restaurant in Avon Park. There are no fees involved in participating in this tennis event.
Anyone in the community who would like to be matched up with an athlete with special needs to play doubles in tennis are welcome to come out to the first practice to work with their partner. Volunteers are also needed to help with the skills level. No experience in tennis is necessary to help with skills.
For more details on playing or volunteering, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438 before May 18. Aktion Club provides programs and services to better their community and assists a variety of local organizations that provide services for children, elderly and those with disabilities.