SEBRING — Special athletes have been preparing for the 22nd annual Aktion Club Softball Classic on Sunday, April 2, at the Highlands County Sports Complex.
Aktion Club of Highlands County, a civic club consisting of adults with disabilities sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, will be sponsoring the tournament this year in conjunction with the Kiwanis Club and the Avon Park High School Key Club. This endeavor will be done by people with disabilities for people with disabilities, which is the new movement being taken by the Aktion Club. The club voted recently to take on the project to show everyone that they can do these type of projects and be self-sufficient.
“I am excited about showing the community what we can do,” said Beth Horn, Aktion Club president who is also volunteering at the softball tournament. “I chose to volunteer and help this year instead of playing softball.”
The club will be using the proceeds to provide various sports and recreational activities for their members and others with disabilities so they can continue to get exercise and socialization.
This is the largest turnout ever for the coed slow-pitch softball tournament with more than 60 athletes with disabilities playing and another 20 partners in the community along with numerous volunteers. The increase in participation came from the skill level competition which had to be extended to three different levels.
In skills, players are learning the basic fundamentals of the sport such as running, throwing, hitting and catching. This year, various ability levels have been established such as one level for wheelchairs, one level for those using walkers and another level for children and for those who are more ambulatory but are still learning the skills.
Members from the Avon Park Clusters, a residential program for those with severe disabilities, are participating in Level 3. These individuals are all in wheelchairs so the skill levels were adapted to meet their needs. Their skills will include throwing a tennis ball, hitting a plastic ball with a plastic bat and the wheelchair push.
“My loves had so much fun at their first softball practice,” volunteer Patty Dalton said in a Facebook message about the folks playing softball from the Avon Park Clusters. “Many thanks to Aktion Club for inviting us.”
In Level 2, individuals who use walkers or devices to assist them in walking are competing in all the regular skills with the exception that they are only timed running to first base as fast as they can. In Level 1, the athletes are timed as they run all around the bases to home plate.
In addition to the skill levels, there will be four teams in the tournament consisting of special athletes playing along with partners in the community from all over Highlands County.
Playing action begins at 1 p.m. There will be an opening ceremony at 12:45 p.m. The American flag will be presented before the national anthem is sung. The first pitch will be thrown out by representatives from the Sebring Elks Lodge 1529.
The games are free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be available at the concession stand.
Trophies will be presented to the first, second, third and fourth place teams as well as individual trophies given to the players on the first place teams. Other special awards will be presented as well.
Team sponsors are Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, coached by Derek Aul; Coffee News of FLA coached by Cesar Martinez; Nucor Inc. coached by Amy Torres; and Hendricks Lawn Service coached by Grady Laird. Skills will be sponsored by Germaine Surveying, J & J Angels and Sebring Elks Lodge #1259. Coaches for the skills include Angie Ruckman, Danielle Jordon and Gary and Patty Dalton.
Other tournament sponsors include Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Jerry and Sharon Elbrecht, Carol Phipps, Center State Bank and Harbor Community Bank. The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, who allows Aktion Club to use the fields at no cost, are inkind donors.