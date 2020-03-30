SEBRING — An automatic fire alarm alert on a Marathon gas station turned out to be a burned up machine belt, but could have been worse.
Highlands County Fire rescue Chief Marc Bashoor noted in a report of the incident how it demonstrated the coordination between an automatic fire alarm monitoring company and the fire department to avert significant danger for fire crews and potential loss for the owners and the community.
The call came in at 8:30 p.m. Friday to Highlands County’s 911 Consolidated Dispatch for an automatic fire alarm at the Marathon station on U.S. 27, south of Lake Placid.
Lake Placid Stations 36, Sun ‘N Lakes Station 41 and Battalion Chief 2 were dispatched.
The Battalion Chief 2, newly assigned to Lake Placid, arrived within 4 minutes of the dispatch, according to Bashoor’s report.
The Battalion Chief found smoke in the occupied building, almost closed for night. Dispatch then alerted Placid Lakes Station 39 and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services to respond.
Units from Highlands Park Station 33 also assisted along with EMS-3 from DeSoto City Station 19.
It turned out that a machine belt in the tire area burned up, creating the smoke.
Fire Rescue units shut down the machine and ventilated the smoke from the building, Bashoor said, returning most units to service pretty quickly.