SEBRING — All Florida artists were welcome to participate in the ‘All Florida Art Exhibit’ held at the Highland Art League (HAL) Museum of the Arts (MoTA) in downtown Sebring on Lakeview Drive.
“We have 15 excellent artists from around the state in our exhibit,” said Beverly Marshall, also an artist and HAL board member. “The work was juried (judged) as a whole body of work for each artist. They each had multiple pieces and the work as a whole was examined.”
“This is not just one type or style of art,” said Jennifer Coates, HAL’s director. “This is all types and mediums: photography, mixed medium, pencil, painting and sculpture. It’s quite an exhibit.”
Loretta DeWitt had a group of black-and-white ink drawings with accents made with quilling paper.
“I call it my energy series or the ‘see-no-evil, speak-no-evil, hear-no-evil’. The energy is like alpha/omega, ying/yang, positive/negative. My head sculpture is made out of crayons.”
Sam Rosario is a photographer who loves Florida wildlife. He’s originally from the Bronx and then moved to Miami, which he says is like New York with palm trees.
“You have to be very patient to get the right shot. I waited for hours until the mama sandhill crane picked up the worm to feed her baby. When I lived in the Bronx I started taking photos of the pigeons, of which there were many.
“I was in the right place, at the right time, when I saw the osprey get his trophy bass. I was on US 27 and had to pull over and get out of the car to get the picture.”
Guests browsed through the exhibit, which was located downstairs as well as upstairs in the museum. Entertainment was provided by Steve Jones and his wife. Adult refreshments and snacks were available to enjoy while socializing.
COVID precautions were in place with masks being worn and social distancing as required.
Fred Leavitt and his wife Gail were among the guests. Leavitt is still helping out at the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA). HCA and HAL are two artistic cultural organizations that are working together to support and promote the arts in Highlands County.
“The All Florida Art exhibit winners are Jim Leary (first place), Cliff Klein (second place) and Jean Corimer (third place)”, Marshall said.
The next exhibit will be on the works of Jean Corimer and will be in early May.
For more information on upcoming exhibits, hours of operation and class schedules, please visit the website at www.highlandsartleague.org.