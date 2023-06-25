ALMANAC
Today is Sunday, June 25, the 176th day of 2023. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
On this date
In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1990, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its first “right-to-die” decision, ruled that family members could be barred from ending the lives of persistently comatose relatives who had not made their wishes known conclusively.
In 2009, death claimed Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop,” in Los Angeles at age 50 and actor Farrah Fawcett in Santa Monica, California, at age 62.
Today’s birthdays
Actor June Lockhart is 98. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 90. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 86. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 84. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 83. Singer Carly Simon is 78. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 76. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 75. Rock singer Tim Finn is 71. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 69. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 69. Actor Michael Sabatino is 68. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 57. Actor Busy Philipps is 44.
Bible verse
“Thou believest that there is one God; thou doest well: the devils also believe, and tremble.” — James 2:19.
“One man said, “Many people miss Heaven by 18 inches.” — That’s the distance from the head to the heart. Salvation comes by heart commitment to Jesus, not by mere head knowledge.