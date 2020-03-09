ALMANAC
Today is Monday, March 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 9, 1945, during World War II, U.S. B-29 bombers began launching incendiary bomb attacks against Tokyo, resulting in an estimated 100,000 deaths.
On this date
In 1841, the U.S. Supreme Court, in United States v. The Amistad, ruled 7-1 in favor of a group of illegally enslaved Africans who were captured off the U.S. coast after seizing control of a Spanish schooner, La Amistad; the justices ruled that the Africans should be set free.
In 1916, more than 400 Mexican raiders led by Pancho Villa attacked Columbus, New Mexico, killing 18 Americans. During the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
In 1933, Congress, called into special session by President Franklin D. Roosevelt, began its “hundred days” of enacting New Deal legislation.
In 1959, Mattel’s Barbie doll, created by Ruth Handler, made its public debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York.
In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court, in New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, raised the standard for public officials to prove they’d been libeled in their official capacity by news organizations.
In 1981, Dan Rather made his debut as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
In 1987, Chrysler Corp. announced it had agreed to buy the financially ailing American Motors Corp.
In 1989, the Senate rejected President George H.W. Bush’s nomination of John Tower to be defense secretary by a vote of 53-47. (The next day, Bush tapped Wyoming Rep. Dick Cheney, who went on to win unanimous Senate approval.)
In 2005, Dan Rather signed off for the last time as principal anchorman of “The CBS Evening News.”
Ten years ago: Vice President Joe Biden, visiting Israel, condemned an Israeli plan to build hundreds of homes in east Jerusalem.
Five years ago: In northwestern Argentina, two helicopters collided and burst into flames shortly after taking off near the remote settlement of Villa Castelli, killing both pilots and eight French nationals.
One year ago: Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of Hall of Fame baseball slugger Babe Ruth, died at an assisted living facility in Nevada at the age of 102; she had been a decades-long champion of Ruth’s legacy.
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Mickey Gilley is 84. Actress Trish Van Devere is 79. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 78. Singer Mark Lindsay (Paul Revere and the Raiders) is 78. Former ABC anchorman Charles Gibson is 77. Rock musician Robin Trower is 75. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 72. TV newscaster Faith Daniels is 63. Actress Linda Fiorentino is 62. Actor Emmanuel Lewis is 49. Actress Jean Louisa Kelly is 48. Actor Kerr Smith is 48. Actor Oscar Isaac is 41. NHL defenseman Brent Burns is 35.
Bible verse
“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.” — James. 1:5.
It is surprising how smart we are when He is coming up with the answers. The wisest thing that we can do is ask His advice. Let’s do it. Oh, Father, in Jesus’ name, give us wisdom just now.