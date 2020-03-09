ALMANAC
Today is Monday, March 9, the 69th day of 2020. There are 297 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 9, 1976, a cable car in the Italian ski resort of Cavalese fell some 700 feet to the ground when a supporting line snapped, killing 43 people.
On this date
In 1916, during the First World War, Germany declared war on Portugal.
In 1987, Chrysler Corp. announced it had agreed to buy the financially ailing American Motors Corp.
In 2009, President Barack Obama lifted George W. Bush-era limits on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research.
Ten years ago: Former television producer Robert “Joe” Halderman pleaded guilty in New York to attempted grand larceny for trying to blackmail talk show host David Letterman. Doris “Granny D” Haddock, a New Hampshire woman who’d walked across the country at age 89 to promote campaign finance reform, died at age 100.
Five years ago: Solar Impulse 2, a Swiss-made solar-powered aircraft, took off from Abu Dhabi just after daybreak in a historic first attempt to fly around the world without a drop of fossil fuel (however, overheated batteries grounded the plane in Hawaii). Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the Apple Watch in San Francisco.
One year ago: R&B singer R. Kelly walked out of a Chicago jail after someone who officials said did not want to be publicly identified paid $161,000 that Kelly owed in back child support. (Kelly would be arrested in July and ordered held without bond as he awaited sex-related charges in Chicago and New York.)
Today’s birthdays
Former Sen. James L. Buckley, Conservative-N.Y., is 97. Singer Lloyd Price is 87. Singer-musician John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 78. Actress Jaime Lyn Bauer is 71. Magazine editor Michael Kinsley is 69. Country musician Rusty Hendrix (Confederate Railroad) is 60. Rock musician Robert Sledge (Ben Folds Five) is 52. Rock musician Shannon Leto (30 Seconds to Mars) is 50. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler is 40.
Bible verse
“Blessed is he whose transgression is forgiven, whose sin is covered.” — Psalm 32:1.
If you are out there with sin in your life, regardless of how small or great, it can be forgiven by covering it with the blood of Jesus Christ which was shed at Calvary.