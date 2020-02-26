One never has to look too hard to find something to do, or something going on, in the Heartland, especially during the winter season.
In Fort Meade, the Flywheelers Park is busy several weekends of the season with various events ranging from Christmas in the Village to their big market sales of antiques and tractor pulls. Jeff Sullivan of Avon Park cruised the 60 acres of vendors in his motorized sauna last week. Last week’s four-day event brought in 500 vendors. The Flywheelers Village has 70 permanent exhibits and had another 500 exhibits set up during the event.
In Sebring, Tampa Regional’s Aeromed paramedics flew in to support the West Sebring Fire Department during its 45th annual chicken barbecue. No one left complaining that they didn’t get enough to eat.
Further south, at the Brighton Seminole Indian Reservation, visitors came from all over the state for the 82nd Annual Brighton Field Day Festival at the Fred Smith Rodeo Arena. There was rodeo fun, lots of country music, clothing contests, American Indian arts and crafts and plenty of native foods to choose from. The Aztec Fire Dancers in their brightly colored dress and feather headdresses entertained and wowed the crowd.
There is always something to do. Check out page A2 of the Highlands News-Sun every Thursday to see what big events are planned for the coming weekend, or watch the Highlands Sun for more fun things to do.