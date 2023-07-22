In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Zach Taylor, the 2021 "Papa" Hemingway Look-Alike Contest winner, shoves birthday cake into the face of 2022 winner Jon Auvil, Thursday, July 20, on the eve of Ernest Hemingway's 124th birthday anniversary, at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The birthday commemoration preceded the first round of the 2023 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, a highlight of the island's annual Hemingway Days festival. The famed American author lived and wrote in Key West for most of the 1930s.