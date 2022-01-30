SEBRING — Luis Palma is invested in healthy drinks and food.
When he decided to open a smoothie shop in Lakeshore Mall, he knew where he wanted it to be – near Planet Fitness. Palma was able to work out the location as his Stashie’s Smoothies is across from the fitness center.
Palma said with his smoothies everything is non-dairy, real fruits and no added sugars. He added that his vegan smoothies consist of either almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk or water. Customers can build your own smoothie.
The menu also includes healthy wraps, combos and smoothie bowls. Stashie’s has organic açaí for the smoothie bowls. Palma said the smoothie bowl is thicker than the smoothie and is eaten with a spoon.
There is an acia bowl as well. According to Palma, the acai is a berry from Brazil that is naturally sweet. He described the acia bowl as “really exotic in smoothie shops.”
The shop makes its own nut butter (peanut/almond) and hummus. Palma said they also make vegan and non-vegan chocolate peanut and almond butter.
Stashie’s is open seven days a week. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon — 6 p.m. Sunday. The telephone number is 347-332-3259.
Although he was born in New York, Palma was raised in the Dominican Republic. He returned to this country and joined the U.S. Army. Palma served in Hawaii, where he learned about smoothies and smoothie shops.
“I wanted to something with my life, something that is healthy, something that helps people detox,” he said.
Palma left Hawaii after seven years and went to New Jersey. He didn’t stay there long, only about 18 months, saying he wasn’t happy and didn’t like where he was living. He found his way to Sebring as a result of relatives here telling him what a great community it is.
Palma didn’t know where Sebring was located. He said he put his clothes in trash bags, packed his belongings in his car and made a 16-hour drive from New Jersey.
“When I got here, I was like, I’m going to give it a try. Maybe I need a change,” he said.
He said that his mother, who has helped him with the business, encouraged him and told him he would be happy here.
Palma explained that he had a “vision” from God that led him to open the shop. He said on a visit to Planet Fitness shortly thereafter the idea of smoothies came to him.
“That’s when the Popeye the Sailor came around, which is a smoothie I have with spinach, kale, ginger ..., “ he said.
Palma said people from Planet Fitness have come to Stashie’s. He noted that he has taken samples there.
The name for the shop has to do with Palma’s distinctive beard and moustache.
“I wanted something catchy that has to do with my moustache because my moustache is big,” he said. “It sounds cute and nice. It defines me.”