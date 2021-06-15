AVON PARK — The Avon Park AAA All-Star team swept through the District 8 tournament like a firestorm to win the championship game on Saturday 13-1 against the Lake Placid All-Star team to earn a spot in the state tournament in Sebring.
Avon Park got the ball rolling early as Sergio Duran reached on a single and Kasen Jackson reched on an error after bunting the ball. Singles by James Cobb and Haizen Cobb plated three runs as Avon Park took a 3-0 first inning lead.
Avon Park added three runs in the second inning off a pair of hits. Preston Parker led off the inning reaching on an error and Duran reached on a fielder’s choice. K. Jackson singled into left field to drive in both Parker and Duran and later scored himself on a single by J. Cobb as Avon Park took a 6-0 lead after two innings.
Avon Park nearly doubled their lead in the third inning a Jackson Hancock led off the inning with a single into right center and walks to Colton Buice and Ronald Clevland loaded the bases with no outs.
Duran drove in Hancock on a groundball to short to make the score 7-0. K. Jackson singled into left to plate Buice as Avon Park’s lead widened to 8-0.
A bad hop on a groundball hit by J. Cobb to short resulted in two more runs to score and J. Cobb later scored on an error as Avon Park held an 11-0 lead after three innings.
Avon Park scored twice more in the fourth and Lake Placid avoided the shutout scoring once in the bottom of the fourth as Myles Prescott reached after getting hit by a pitch, worked his way around the bases and scored on a passed ball to make the final score 13-1.
Haizen Cobb pitched 3.2 innings for Avon Park, giving up one hit and striking out six for the win.
“First I like to thank everyone who helped to put this tournament on,” said Avon Park AAA Head Coach Mason Cobb “it takes more than the volunteer coaches and the players, it takes all the volunteers that came out from working the gate, concessions, getting the fields ready between games. The boys could not play without them volunteering, so first I like to thank them.”
“As for the boys, they are a tremendous group of kids, this is the second year we got to work with them, they play their heart and soul for each other, I am super proud of them, they score runs as a team and get outs as a team.”